15 things to take away from the movie trailer

Taika Waititi is back to direct the fourth installment of the series Thorand if we are to believe this first trailer (which was definitely long overdue), Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be as sincere as its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok. Here we bring you the best reveals and details to take away from this first trailer, before the film will be released in theaters on July 8.

1) thor reconnects with himself

It’s obviously been some time since we last saw Thor in Endgame (this trailer debut testifies to this), but it would also seem that he carried out a great introspectionas he explains by stating “I need to find out who exactly I am”.

2) thor resumed training

In this trailer we see Thor building muscle again, apparently working to shed the weight he gained. in Avengers: Endgame (which seems to go in the direction of the first point, a resumption of training following an introspection; a new start in a way). The shot where we see him training in a mossy cave next to a giant skeleton is reminiscent of Luke on Dagobah. But without Grogu by his side.

3) thor’s cap

Now let’s take a look at the inscription on Thor’s cap. The latter is difficult to decipher, but it could be written “Strongest Avenger”which would be a fun reminder of the password scene Quinjet in Ragnarok. Remember, in Thor: RagnarokThor tries to identify himself to pilot the Quinjet, but the software does not recognize him. He will therefore try “Thor”, “Thor son of Odin” or even “the strongest of the Avengers”, finally after reflection he will finally find the password which is “Point Break”. Thor will then rail against Tony Stark.

Is this a joke made by another Avenger (Bruce, maybe?), or did Thor make it himself? We will certainly find out next July..

4) the film’s soundtrack

We will still have the opportunity to discover a very good soundtrack for Thor: Love and Thunder (and the movies Thor usually get us used to it) with the song Sweet Child o’ Mine from Guns N’ Roses.

5) thor and the guardians of the galaxy reunited

Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy met for the first time in Infinity War, and here we see them working together again. The trailer features Star Lord (Chris Pratt) Nebula (Karen Gillan) Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Drax (Dave Bautista). The rivalry that we know between Thor and Star-Lord is also well highlighted in this trailer.

6) korg and thor

The trailer also features another familiar face: Waititi himself returns to our screens. to interpret the role of Korg. The latter, as well as Thor, are also wearing new outfits inspired by the 80s. Korg’s belt and Thor’s T-shirt, for their part, seem to represent Yggdrasil, a sacred tree in Norse mythology. Fans have also pointed out that the space next to Thor is obviously empty. Marvel is used to to edit its trailers to hide possible spoilers…Could there be another hidden character that was deleted, right next to Thor?

7) exceptional goats

A hilarious detail not to be missed: goats pulling a flying boat. It’s fun, and we expect no less from the next one Thor: Love and Thunder. A little touch of derision in a world close to chaoswith Gorr kicking in. But… Beyond being a touch of humor for neophytes, it is also a reference to Norse mythology. Tanngniost and Tanngrisnir are indeed the two goats that pull Thor’s chariot in Norse mythology. According to legend, if Thor is away from home, he sometimes cooks his own goats, and then resurrects them. thanks to Mjollnir.

8) pirate movies have a bright future ahead of them

Waititi is no stranger like “pirate”as he recently starred and directed a comedy with pirates on HBO Max, titled Our Flag Means Death. He brings here the same vibes, and it’s a real pleasure.

9) thor’s new costume

We see the new costume of Thor in this trailerand the latter is resplendent, adorned with a beautiful red cape.

10) and suddenly zeus appears

The kingdom of Asgard was destroyed in Ragnarok, but this trailer unveils another unidentified Golden Kingdom (but which could very well be Olympus). We mostly get a brief glimpse of a gold character, wielding a lightning bolt. This is Russell Crowe, who was confirmed as Zeus, the Greek god. At the moment, however, we haven’t seen Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God. We must keep a little suspense on this subject, no doubt.

11) Glimpse of Falligar’s Corpse

During this trailer, we catch a glimpse of, on a frozen planet, a giant creature that was (presumably) slain. Thor and Korg are shown gazing at it, but do we have any idea who this creature is? Well actually, yes. It is about Falligar, a powerful protector god who won the Immortals Tournament. Falligar was a friend of Thor before Gorr killed the god as part of his cosmic rampage. This plate is directly taken from the comic Thor: God of Thunder #3 (by Jason Aaron, where Thor also finds the corpse of Falligar the Behemoth). Thor’s reaction to the sight of the god’s corpse also indicates that he knew of his full power, and that he understood the threat posed by a person powerful enough to kill Falligar.

12) welcome to new asgard

Asgardian refugees have founded a new kingdom on Earth, and this small town seems (very) prosperous. The tourism economy also seems boomingas evidenced by a tourist bus located on the left and cruise ships, which can be seen in the distance. New Asgard is the new Disneyland.

13) king valkyrie

Thor has long since left the throne of the asgardians, and in her place, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) took over. According to Marvel, his new official title is “King Valkyrie”, literally “King Valkyrie” in French, and the latter seems to encounter humans in the part of the trailer in which she is visible. Moreover, on the right side of this same image, we see Miek, Korg’s alien best friend, who looks very dapper in a suit and tie. Miek would therefore have passed of Sakaar gladiator status to government official of New Asgard. Nice promotion!

14) mjolnir

Towards the end of the trailer Thor: Love and Thunderspectators see a Mjolnir reforged fly through the air. Thor’s hammer had been destroyed by his sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarokwhich tore it to pieces, but now it seems that Mjolnir be reforged at some point during the events of his next solo film… Let’s see how it plays out.

15) the return of jane foster

Natalie Portman is back! As expected, her character (Jane Foster) wields the Mjolnir herself, embodying a new version of Thor. Taika Waititi once said that Thor: Love and Thunder is cheerfully inspired by the Thor comics by screenwriter Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman, in which Jane is revealed as the new worthy owner of Mjolnir. However, as we learned in RagnarokJane and Thor didn’t really part on good terms, after Jane decided to break up. We can’t wait to see how these two come together.

And you, on your side, what did you think of this trailer? Do not hesitate to contact us feedback on this subject via our comments area ! And if you have decided not to miss any news about Thor: Love and Thunderyou can find the official synopsis of the film right here, just unveiled by Marvel.