15 things you can do with Movistar Home and you didn’t know

It is currently available to all the company’s customers who want to use it for their home, which means that we can enjoy it in the same way as Apple or Amazon, the greats of this technology. In any case, whether you already have it at home or are thinking of incorporating it soon, we are going to give you some very useful uses that you can have with him and that can be very helpful. Thus, Movistar Home. These are its characteristics:

Through its various updates – it was launched in 2018 – it is a device that has a physical tab to block the camera, taking care of privacy, as well as a silence button, the well-known ‘mute’. a device to control the home in the most accessible way (which is still strange, it must be said).

Although it is a kind of smart speaker with screen In the purest style of the Amazon Echo Show, Telefónica never sought to compete with Google Amazon and company. Instead, what they want is to offer Movistar customers, and only them, a way to manage your services .

Processor. Intel Cherry Trail T3 (X5-Z8350)

Intel Cherry Trail T3 (X5-Z8350) Memory. 2GB of RAM and 16GB of Flash

2GB of RAM and 16GB of Flash Screen. 8 inches

8 inches Weight. 1.1kg

1.1kg Measures. 21.2 x 23.5 x 12.2 cm (height x width x depth)

21.2 x 23.5 x 12.2 cm (height x width x depth) Speakers. 2x 5M. Sensitivity: up to 87dB (SPL)Cle)

2x 5M. Sensitivity: up to 87dB (SPL)Cle) Box contents: the Movistar Home Aura device, two chargers, stand, wireless bluetooth device, charging base, batteries, instruction guides and warranty cards.

What uses do we have with it

It must be taken into account, above all, that the voice assistant is not Google Assistant or Alexa that we can have with the most popular, but one of Telefónica’s own that, at least until now, does not offer the various possibilities that we can have with the previous two.

This will be all with Aurawhich this time will be our Movistar voice assistant and, although it currently has some limitations in terms of functions, it will continue to be quite useful for taking control of the house.

In any case, it is important to note that, due to these limitations (sometimes important if we are used to the Echo Show, for example) a good part of the responses of the Movistar Home will not be like the ones that Amazon will offer us, for what you have to be patient. Now, to the question ofthis device works well from Telefonica? Yes, there are no doubts. These are the things you can do with it.

Functionalities related to home connectivity

Movistar Home offers different functionalities related to the home connectivity. And it is that, through the device, you can access the digital experiences offered by the Living Apps. While users who do not have it must access Movistar+ through the UHD Decoder with the Movistar remote, look for the ‘Apps’ menu and browse the catalog, Movistar customers who have Movistar Home at home can access specific actions of Living Apps with a voice command.

For example, simply saying “OK Aura, see WiFi password«, you will be able to see the key of your WiFi network. You can also say “OK Aura, reset my WiFi” to reset your router without leaving your couch.

Through the Movistar Home touch screen you can also see available networks, access the name and password of your network, and many other options. Just say “OK Aura, open Smart WiFi” to get started.

Answer and answer calls directly from Movistar Home

Movistar Home allows you to receive calls that can be respond and serve directly from the screen, or pass them to the secondary speaker to talk privately. However, you may not want all calls to reach Movistar Home.

In that case, you can adjust your preferences in Settings > Privacy and security, and by activating the Receive calls only from my phonebook box. In addition, you can also include blocked numbers if you wish by touching the Blocked numbers option and clicking on ‘Add number’.

To make video calls

The video call is a magnificent alternative to be in contact with our loved ones without having to leave home. But how to do it with people who may not be so familiar with technology? With Movistar Home, it doesn’t matter how your relationship with technology is because anyone can make the call without the need to learn complex procedures.

For this we do not need to install additional applications or create accounts or others. Thus, we can save the contacts in the agenda by touch by accessing the ‘Contacts’ section to add the contact. so you can use the voice with Aura to make these video calls, for example, saying “Ok Aura, call Alejandro” and the call will start at that very moment.

Movistar Home allows you to change channels, raise, lower volume…

Thanks to Aura, it doesn’t matter where the remote control is because you won’t need it. The Movistar voice assistant It allows you to change the channel, raise and lower the volume, pause and resume the content, put it in the original version, put the subtitles, start it from the beginning or know what you are watching. These are some of his instructions that you can give to Aura.

Ok Aura, turn on the TV.

Ok Aura, put Antenna 3.

Ok Aura, next channel.

Ok Aura, turn the volume up/down.

Ok Aura, put on the subtitles.

Ok Aura, put it in original version.

Ok Aura, what am I looking at?

Ok Aura, pause.

Ok Aura, play it from the beginning.

See the WiFi password and restart the router

These are two quite useful functions that we can use in the best way. And it is that, for example, with Movistar Home, it is no longer necessary for us to look at the router sticker when we need to know the WiFi password. All we have to do is say “Ok Aura, tell me the password of the WiFi”, and on the screen of the device we will see the key.

In addition, it will also show us a QR code that we can scan with your device to obtain the password automatically without copying it. On the other hand, and in addition to offering us the password, it will also be able to restart the router on its own. Thus, it will be so easy to say «Ok Aura, restart the router«, and on the screen we will see a message in which the system asks us to confirm the order. If so, we will touch the ‘Restart’ button for the action to be carried out.