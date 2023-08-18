15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Hunger Games

As the release of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes draws closer, it’s the perfect time to learn some interesting facts about the saga that has enthralled millions of viewers around the world.

three finger salute

The iconic three-finger salute, a gesture of solidarity that originated in District 12, wasn’t just confined to the screen. Thai protesters adopted it as a form of silent protest, resulting in a ban by the military authorities.

Diverse Resume of Susan Collins

Saga’s author, Suzanne Collins, has a varied resume. He was part of the writing team for the Nickelodeon teen series “Clarissa Explains Everything” and also served as a screenwriter on the 2010 film “Fleeing from the Past” starring Ray Liotta.

casting challenge

In casting for the film adaptation, there was indecision in the choice of Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth because they are described as biracial people in the book. Although some fans interpreted the characters as such, the writer clarified that this was not her original intent and only the characters Rue and Thresh were defined as African-American.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Indecision

It took several days for Jennifer Lawrence to accept the role of Katniss because she was concerned about how a commercial film might affect her career. It was her mother who encouraged her to take on the role, reminding her that she was a big fan of the series.

change in hair color

Changes were made to the main actors’ hair color to maintain fidelity to the characters. Real-life blondes Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth had to dye their hair darker, while Josh Hutcherson got his hair lighter.

Kristen Bell’s Passion

Actress Kristen Bell is an ardent fan of the “Hunger Games” saga. In 2010, she dressed up as Katniss for a party and expressed interest in playing Johanna Mason, although the role eventually went to Jena Malone.

The Hidden Potential of Susan Collins

Susan Collins can survive the Games, even if she isn’t as skilled with a bow and arrow as Katniss. She studied swordsmanship for many years in school, becoming a skilled swordsman.

shared surname

Katniss’s nickname, “Girl on Fire”, matches Jennifer Lawrence’s real-life nickname, “Playing with Fire”. Lawrence learned that her parents had called her because they had decided not to have any more children, but she came along and “they played with fire and got burned.”

Woody Harrelson as Haymitch

Woody Harrelson was cast for the role of Haymitch Abernathy, but other names such as John C. Reilly and Hugh Laurie were also considered. Although many fans liked Laurie, she could not accept due to her commitments with the series “House”.

makeup team

The production had a makeup team of 35 people. 450 wigs and 1,800 costume changes were used. Additionally, the makeup process required over an hour to cover Josh Hutcherson’s tattoos and over an hour to cover Elizabeth Banks’ nails.

friendship between actors

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, Zoe, is a childhood friend of Jennifer Lawrence. Lenny Kravitz plays Cinna in the saga and keeps his character’s leather jacket as a memento.

jennifer lawrence workout

Jennifer Lawrence underwent six weeks of rigorous training to prepare for the role of Katniss. He worked with Olympic medalist Khatuna Lorig to hone his bow and arrow skills.

Wes Bentley’s Beard

Contrary to belief, Wes Bentley’s (Seneca Crane) beard was not fake, but his own hair. The actor revealed that he retained the look even after the shooting of the film was over.

cold challenge

The scene where Katniss returns to the field in “Catching Fire” was a challenge due to the low temperatures. It was shot in extremely cold conditions and Jennifer Lawrence was in the midst of a promotional tour for the Academy Awards for “The Bright Side of Things”.

Jennifer Lawrence and “The Hangman Game”

One of the most difficult moments for Jennifer Lawrence during the last installment was recording “The Hanged Man,” the anthem of the Revolution. The song was composed by James Newton and The Lumineers and its interpretation was an emotional challenge for the actress.

As we approach the release of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, it’s clear that the impact and influence of this story continues to resonate in popular culture.

“Never forget that you come from a long line of truth seekers, lovers and warriors”

