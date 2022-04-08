15 things you should know

Share

With these tips you will master your AirPods like no one else and you will get the most out of them.

The AirPods are one of the most popular Apple devices and they have created a new market that did not exist before. There are many Apple users with AirPods and many who are considering their purchase, and for all of them we have created a guide with everything they need to know about Apple’s 100% wireless headphones.

The AirPods catalog has been growing over time, having four models available: AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Different models for different types of users.

Set up your new AirPods

It’s the first step right out of the box: pair your AirPods with your iPhone, iPad or Mac to make them work. The good thing is that it is very simple and that, once the links to one of your devices, they will automatically work with all of them devices associated with your Apple account.

To do it you just have to open AirPods near an Apple device, preferably an iPhone or iPad since an animation will appear on the screen from which you can link them. From the Mac you will have to go to the Bluetooth settings to go over them.

announce notifications

This is one of the coolest features of the AirPods and allows us to listen to the notifications that reach us on the iPhone without having to do anything. When you set up your AirPods for the first time, Apple will ask you to decide whether or not you want to turn this option on. You can also manage it later from Settings > Notifications > Announce notifications.

Use Hey Siri

Using Siri with AirPods is great, whether it’s asking you to send a message or call a contact or starting one of your favorite songs, all without touching your iPhone. All AirPods models except the original AirPods support “Hey Siri”, so you only need to say it to start using the wizard. We can also use touch controls to invoke Siri.

Set up touch controls for AirPods

AirPods include a series of touch controls that allow us to access certain shortcuts like pausing a song, skipping tracks, or summoning Siri. These controls are applied by touching or pressing the “stick” of the AirPods and are customizable from the settings:

With the AirPods connected, go to the iPhone Settings.

Tap on Bluetooth.

Tap on the “i” that appears next to the name of your AirPods.

Select what you want each gesture to do.

Rename AirPods

It is interesting to put a recognizable name on our AirPods, especially if there is more than one at home, you can do it from any device to which the AirPods are connected.

From an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch : Go to Settings > Bluetooth and touch the “i” button next to the AirPods. Tap the current name, enter a new name, and tap OK.

: Go to Settings > Bluetooth and touch the “i” button next to the AirPods. Tap the current name, enter a new name, and tap OK. from a Mac: Go to Apple menu > System Preferences and click Bluetooth. Control-click the AirPods, select Rename, enter a new name, and click Rename.

This means the lights of the AirPods

All AirPods models have an LED light that indicates different states. In some models this light is located outside and in others inside and you must know what each of the colors means.

flashing white light : AirPods are ready to start pairing with a device.

: AirPods are ready to start pairing with a device. Orange light with AirPods inside the case : AirPods battery is less than 50% and they are charging.

: AirPods battery is less than 50% and they are charging. Orange light with AirPods out of the case : The case has less than 50% charge.

: The case has less than 50% charge. Orange light with AirPods charging : Means your case has started charging.

: Means your case has started charging. Green light with AirPods in the case : Indicates that the wireless headphones have reached the maximum charge.

: Indicates that the wireless headphones have reached the maximum charge. Green light with AirPods out of the case : It means that the case has reached the maximum charge.

: It means that the case has reached the maximum charge. Green light with AirPods charging : It’s time to disconnect the charger from electricity because both the case and the AirPods are 100% charged.

: It’s time to disconnect the charger from electricity because both the case and the AirPods are 100% charged. flashing orange light : a pairing error.

: a pairing error. Without light: means that all the battery has been consumed. You need to connect them to a power source to turn them back on.

See the percentage of battery of the AirPods

The battery is a fundamental aspect, and although the lights can tell us if we have a lot or a little battery, it is important to know the exact percentage of battery that our AirPods have left. We can see the battery percentage from the device to which the AirPods are connected, these are the options:

From the iPhone or iPad : just by opening the case nearby we will see an animation that shows the battery charge. We can also add the battery widget to see the percentage at any time. Another option is to ask Siri.

: just by opening the case nearby we will see an animation that shows the battery charge. We can also add the battery widget to see the percentage at any time. Another option is to ask Siri. From the Apple Watch : in Control Center click on the battery percentage icon . In addition to the watch battery, the charge level of each AirPod will appear, as well as the case.

: in Control Center . In addition to the watch battery, the charge level of each AirPod will appear, as well as the case. from the mac: tap on the Bluetooth icon in the status bar to see the battery.

Use a single AirPod

A trick that few know. We can use only one AirPod by keeping the other in the case. Just keep in mind that when you take an AirPod out and put it in the case, the audio will stop, so you should restart playback.

Answer calls from AirPods

AirPods are great for answering calls, and you can do it with gestures very quickly:

On 1st and 2nd generation AirPods : Double-tap the top of the left or right AirPod.

: Double-tap the top of the left or right AirPod. On AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro: press on the left or right “stick”.

AirPods compatible with Spatial Audio

Spatial Audio allows us listen to music in a new, much more immersive way. These are the AirPods that support this feature:

AirPods Pro

AirPods Max

AirPods (3rd generation)

AirPods water resistance

AirPods have been getting better and now we have models resistant to water and sweat, although of course they are not devices designed to be submerged. This is the water resistance of the AirPods according to Apple:

3rd generation AirPods: resistant to water and sweat

AirPods Pro: water and sweat resistant

MagSafe charging case for AirPods 3rd generation: water and sweat resistant

Neither the original AirPods, nor the AirPods 2, nor the charging case of the AirPods Pro, nor the AirPods Max, are resistant to sweat and water. So be careful with these devices.

Find the serial number of the AirPods

Although the serial number can be found on the device itself, on the case and on the headphones themselves, perhaps it is easier to do it from our iPhone following these steps:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth.

Find your AirPods in the list.

Tap the “i” button next to the AirPods to see the serial number.

Find some lost AirPods

AirPods are compatible with the iPhone Find My app, so we can locate them on a map and make them sound so that we can find them if we have lost them. Simply go into the Find My app on your iPhone, tap Devices below, and select your AirPods.

Use AirPods as a headset

AirPods can be used as a headset for listen better to what is happening around uswe simply have to activate a button in the Control Center that will allow us to activate or deactivate this function:

We headed up Settings > Control Center .

. Now we click on Customize controls .

. We add the icon Hearing an ear appears.

an ear appears. To activate it we just have to swipe Control Center and tap the icon.

Connect AirPods with Android and with a Windows PC

AirPods are Bluetooth headphones, so they can connect to any device. you simply must hold down the button on your AirPods to start pairing mode and add them from the Bluetooth settings of the device you want to connect to.

This is everything you need to know about AirPods, a great device that is very worthwhile. With these tips you will master your AirPods like no one else and you will get the most out of them.

