-15% to shares after the acquisition of Zynga, investors have doubts – Nerd4.life

Take-Two – parent company of Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division … – announced that it is on the verge of acquiring Zynga – mobile game maker – worth a total of $ 12.7 billion. The share value of the company, however, fell by about 15%, while that of Zynga increased by about 40%.

As indicated by Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, Take-Two is paying + 64% for Zynga’s stock, with the aim of blocking external offers. Some investors believe this figure is higher than necessary and are uncertain about the potential synergy between the two companies.

Recall that Take-Two acquired Zynga as part of its own efforts mobile game development, segment of the videogame market in continuous growth. Ahmad says the reaction from investors is not surprising and that investors will carefully analyze T2’s IP portfolio and compare what Zynga has been able to create and what costs it entails. The question, according to Ahmad, is: Does Zynga add value to Take-Two, or does it just give access to a mobile development section for the company?

One of the parallels that investors will draw will be with the acquisition of King by Activision, which was presented in the same way as the acquisition of Zynga. On balance, however, King has never been able to integrate with Activision’s IPs and – while Candy Crash is still popular – the mobile company is no longer as successful as it once was.