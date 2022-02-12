15-year-old boy kills mother, father and little brother

Spain in shock at the Elche massacre. A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the city of the Valencian Community: he is considered by the investigators to be the alleged perpetrator of the murder of his parents and 10-year-old brother, after an argument due to low grades. The police confirmed the arrest. The triple murder took place in a house in the Algoda neighborhood. According to the first hypotheses, violence would have exploded after a bad fight between the young man and his mother, who had disconnected the Wi-Fi from the boy who had refused to do homework.

At that point the 15-year-old would have taken a rifle and killed his mother. He then also shot his brother and father with the same weapon. The young man then lived with the three lifeless bodies in the house for a few days, until he confessed everything, on Friday, to the neighbors who asked him about the strange absence of his parents. It was therefore a neighbor who alerted the rescuers.

The investigations are only at the beginning, as far as the motive is concerned, the main hypotheses point precisely to a discussion linked to the poor school performance of the alleged murderer and his limited participation in domestic or agricultural work. During the confession, the 15-year-old showed “an unusual coldness, without expressing remorse” at any time, according to investigators.

All the news today