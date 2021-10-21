15-year-old steals and sells bicycles to buy Bitcoin

From model student to thief to buy bitcoins. The policemen denounced a 15-year-old boy, enrolled in high school and residing in the banking area, who stole bicycles, resold them on the internet and invested the money he earned in cryptocurrencies. The agents managed to unmask him thanks to the report made by the latest victim. Reached after a short escape, the minor confessed to the theft and hinted that he had also scored others, also explaining why he did it. The police then found another stolen velocipede in his garage and kidnapped it.

According to the reconstruction of the police headquarters, the last theft committed by the student dates back to 9 October, when he had taken away the bike of a peer parked inside the Canova institute in viale Astichello, in the citadel area of ​​the studies. A few days later the owner discovered that it had been put up for sale on the classifieds portal Subito.it. He then contacted the seller pretending nothing and set an appointment for Tuesday afternoon. When the 15-year-old student showed up for the meeting taking his bicycle with him, however, he found a patrol of steering wheels waiting for him. At the sight of the policemen, the minor immediately understood that he had fallen into a trap. He then threw the velocipede to the ground and ran away, but his escape ended shortly after in viale San Lazzaro.

The agents widened their eyes when they realized they were dealing with a minor, moreover a student who had never had any problem with the law as well as all the other members of his family. The unsuspected thief immediately admitted that it was he who stole the bicycle in the parking lot of the Canova institute and then advertised its sale on the specialized classifieds site. “By selling that bike I would have earned 300 euros with which I would have bought bitcoin,” he explained to the policemen who did not believe their ears. Only then did the minor probably understand the seriousness of his behavior and decided to spill the beans completely. Listening to his account, the agents realized that the theft of October 9 was not the only one he had committed. And so, after notifying the boy’s parents, they searched the garage of the house where they confiscated a second bicycle. The latter had been stolen last September and the owner immediately filed a complaint. The police of the police headquarters therefore want to see clearly and will make further investigations that could lead to new complaints against the young man