15 years after “Ocean’s Eleven” George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon will meet for a new film in the saga

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon are preparing the third film in the franchise

They had promised that Ocean’s thirteen (Oceans 13, 2017) would be the last film in this saga that they would make together. But so long after George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon They are preparing the third film, which promises as much or more success than previous ones.

George Clooney, 61 years old, Brad Pitt, 58 and Matt Damon, out of 51, they were consulted several times about this possibility and until now what stopped them was simply an agenda item. “The rumors of a movie starring George, Brad and Matt they have scrambled for years but the timing was not right and their packed schedules meant it just wasn’t possible,” a source quoted by The Sun said.

But it seems that they have managed to hit it off, and they will share the big screen again. “Finally, the right team for the job came together in a bid to make it a huge hit and the top stars thought it would be fun to revisit,” they announced.

Matt Damon, in an interview on Good Morning America last year, he had already mentioned this possibility, which made him very excited. But at the time he made it clear that the future of the franchise depended on his director, Steven Soderbergh.

“We’ve lost a couple of our members so we’d have to figure it out, we’re a frazzled gang now,” he said. Matt Damon, in reference to Carl Reiner, (Saul Bloom in the film), who died in 2020 at the age of 98.

George Clooney will play Danny Ocean again Brad Pitt will be Rusty Ryan again, and Matt Damon will put himself in the shoes of Linus Caudwell for this new story that will continue the famous trilogy. “The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was too good an opportunity to pass up,” says The Sun’s source.

original movie, Ocean’s Eleven, was called “The Great Swindle” in our country, and was released in 2001. It was a great success at the box office, and grossed 450 million dollars.

It was followed by two sequels: Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (Now there are thirteen, 2007), both directed by Soderbergh. Later in 2018 came the spin-off “Ocean’s Eight”, a similar story but with an all-female cast led by Sandra Bullock.