15 years ago Messi sat next to Maradona after a dizzying slalom

Then seed of star in Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian had, on April 18, 2007, made a copy and paste of one of the most famous goals of Maradona during the 1986 World Cup. Magic.

Diego Maradona had, during the 1986 World Cup marked with his strong imprint, scored some unforgettable goals, as during the quarter-final won against England where in 5 minutes he had scored the goal “ from the hand of God (51and), before signing the stunning slalom that would be honored with the title of goal of the century.

On April 18, 2007, 15 years ago, Lionel Messi (19) performed a dizzying slalom that looked like two drops of water at Maradona’s goal. Mundo Deportivo remembers and says: “ 12 seconds only, during which the Argentinian ran 55 meters with the ball, dribbled past six opponents and scored an anthology goal, which remains for many his greatest work of art. It was in the first leg of the Copa semi-finals against Getafe. Barca won 5-2 and in the second leg they managed to qualify for the final by winning 4-0, but it was Messi’s goal that made history. It was one of the Argentine’s first moves that went around the world. »