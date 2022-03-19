$150 million raised to make Ethereum faster and cheaper

Optimism, developer company of second layer solutions for Ethereum, announced a raising of USD 150 million in a Series B financing round. With this it will seek to expand the development of its optimistic rollups, which allow grouping transactions so that later it is faster and cheap to confirm them, all together, in the main layer of Ethereum.

The term roll-up It means “roll up” in Spanish. This figure helps explain how these second layer solutions work, which allow a higher number of transactions per second (TPS) compared to the main network. While the mainnet Currently processing 12.5 TPS according to Etherscan.io, the rollups have the capacity to process more than 1,000 TPS, although its use is not that widespread yet.

As reported by Optimism, the company will now have a financing of USD 150 million, after completing a financing round led by Paradigm, a company focused on solutions for web3, and the US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. This same company had led the Series A round in January, with which Optimism raised another USD 25 million.

Optimism promises to work for a cheaper Ethereum

Through its statement, Optimism reported that it is focusing on improving its architecture to offer a better experience to developers, mainly in terms of gas savings and stability. In this sense, it is detailed that During 2021, a decrease in commissions of more than 30% was achieved.

The reduction of fees for those who operate on Ethereum is a key point for the scalability of the network, specialists say. Last year, this blockchain had such congestion that the cost of gas (i.e. fees to miners) had skyrocketed far above others like Bitcoin.

The idea of ​​Optimism is to continue promoting these savings in rates. One of the methods to achieve this is data compression, a method recently reported by CriptoNoticias that, it is explained, will take the savings to 40% with respect to the current commissions. The “next big release” announced by the company is Optimism: Bedrock, a solution that will build on the Cannon failsafe to further optimize processes in rollups.

Optimism rollups top $483 million in locked funds, but Arbitrum One still leads the stats. Source: TheBlock.

Finally, Optimism also plans to contribute to the Ethereum improvement proposal EIP-4844 which introduces the idea of ​​transactions Shard Blob. This initiative promises a very significant reduction in network fees, which could decrease up to 100 times their current values ​​in the main layer, as explained in the proposal.

Optimism stats

Beyond the announcement regarding the financing that the firm will have for its future developments, Optimism also provided data about the results it had in more than a year of operation on the main Ethereum network.

In this sense, it is detailed that its rollups allowed savings of USD 1,000 million in gas. In addition, this solution allowed the implementation of “thousands of smart contracts”. This was made possible by support for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that Optimism added over the course of 2021.

Application development using Optimistic rollups has been open to the public since the end of last year. As CriptoNoticias reported back then, the company had a whitelist detailing which developers could use its solutions. This was done with the intention of maintaining closer contact with them and thus being able to optimize their product.

With all this, an alternative that joins Arbitrum One, which dominates the statistics of funds locked in rollups with USD 3,600 million, seems to gain a foothold in the market; and Metis Andromeda, with USD 728 million blocked according to data from The Block. Optimism, at the moment, has USD 483 million deposited in its rollups.