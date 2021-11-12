1,500 euros on arrival for 100,000 Italians

The ranking of the Super Cashback winners is definitively closed. The transfers are about to start filling the pockets of 100,000 Italians with 1,500 euros.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has begun to warn Super Cashback winners that the money is on its way. After more than four months of testing, the ranking has been drawn up and the winners have been designated. THE APP IO it will be the means through which the good news will be received, which will come as an early Christmas present for 100,000 people. After the reimbursement of 150 euros foreseen by the Cashback, therefore, the payment by bank transfer is expected of 1,500 euros to all those who by making the most electronic transitions in six months have managed to fit between the first hundred thousand places.

Super Cashback, how hard it is to draw up the ranking

The Super Cashback was characterized by controversy and recriminations on how to use the transitions to use to make numbers and climb the general classification. In the past months, the accusations against the crafty transitions have been ignited and many honest citizens were hoping for law enforcement actions aimed at stopping those who have not honestly carried out hundreds of microtransactions. This wish, however, did not come true and the ranking also includes these crafty ones.

Notice to the winners as it arrives

Between yesterday evening and today morning the win communications to the 100,000 winners. The winners, in fact, will be able to read on the IO App a message in which the Ministry of Economy and Finance communicates the right to receive the 1,500 euros. The text reads like this “Congratulations, you are eligible for Super Cashback! Congratulations, you are among the 100,000 participants at the top of the Super Cashback rankings and you are entitled to a refund of 1,500 euros!“.

The minimum number of transactions made to qualify for the ranking is 787 in six months. The figure is high, they are calculated on average at least four electronic payments per day, from Monday to Sunday. The doubt that most of these operations are microtransitions is real but still it is one legal procedure since it is not present in the Cashback Decree a rule that prohibits low-value transactions.

When the money from the transfer arrives

The 100,000 winners will receive the 1,500 euros by bank transfer by on November 30, 2021. This is what was communicated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Through a message on the App IO you will know that the money has been paid out.