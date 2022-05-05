1,500 specialists will arrive in Zacatecas to meet at the XXXII National Congress of Family Medicine

It will be held from May 25 to 28 at the Convention Center

It will be developed in a hybrid way with the participation of remote and face-to-face doctors.

Zacatecas, Zac., May 5, 2022.- Zacatecas awaits the arrival of 1,500 specialists who will meet at the XXXII National Congress of Family Medicine, to be held from May 25 to 28 at the Convention Center in the state capital.

It is a hybrid event that will allow the participation of specialists from different parts of Mexico, both remotely and in person.

Before the media, authorities from the Ministry of Tourism (Secturz) highlighted the collaboration of schools, associations and other institutions to carry out activities in the meeting tourism segment.

The Government of Zacatecas, headed by President David Monreal Ávila, promotes the organization of congresses, conventions, incentive trips and exhibitions that involve the presence of participants based in the different states of the country.

It will be from May 25 to 28 that Zacatecas will welcome 1,500 participants in this congress of medical specialists that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been postponed for three years.

María Teresa Inguanzo González, Undersecretary for Promotion of the Secturz, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the State Government for choosing Zacatecas to hold sessions and be able to enjoy the majesty of the state.

He spoke that the promotion strategies of the new governance are aimed at attracting congresses, conventions and other events in the meeting segment to strengthen the tourist activity of the capital and the six magical towns.

He announced that in the coming months activities will be carried out that will bring specialists from various branches to this destination that is ready to receive them.

During the press conference were present: Laila Villasuso Sabag, director of Economic Development and Tourism of the Zacatecas City Council; Gad Gamed Zavala Cruz, president of the Federation of Specialists and Residents in Family Medicine; as well as Aurora del Villar, president of the Zacatecas Chapter Family Medicine Association.