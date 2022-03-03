$1,500,000 secured by Barcelona SC for qualifying for phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | sports

To the $900,000 that entered the coffers of Barcelona Sporting Club for phases 1 ($400,000) and 2 ($500,000) are added $600,000 for the pass he obtained on Wednesday night to the third stage of the Copa Libertadores. In total he has accumulated $ 1,500,000 in this edition.

The bullfighters advanced in the Cup thanks to their resounding 3-0 victory on aggregate (2-0 in the first leg and 0-1 in the rematch) over Universitario de Deportes, from Peru. The bullfighters were directed last night by Jonathan Mejía, Guayaquil coach in charge, and Segundo Castillo, technical assistant, after the disassociation of the Argentine Fabián Bustos, who signed for Santos from Brazil.

The money he earned is an incentive for his finances, hit by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His next rival is the América Mineiro squad, a team from Belo Horizonte, capital of the state of Minas Gerais. It is the first time that this club participates in the history of the Libertadores. He qualified for the competition by achieving eighth place in the Brasileirão 2021 series A.

Jorge Célico will be on the Barcelona bench for the key against him Coelho (rabbit), as his fans affectionately call him.

The duels of this key between yellow and Brazilian are scheduled for March 9 and 16. The winner will advance to the group stage; these will be formed through a draw that will be held at the Conmebol headquarters, in Luque, Paraguay, on Wednesday the 23rd of the same month.

The economic prize for competing in the six matches of the Libertadores group stage is $3,000,000. (D)