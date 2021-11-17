Tech

150W fast charging coming? Smartphone loads in less than 15 minutes

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Autonomy is one of the biggest problems of modern smartphones, and to date no better solutions have been found than lithium ion batteries that have been used for mobile devices for decades. The only solution that can currently improve this condition is increase the charging speed, given that on average a smartphone has an autonomy of just over 24 hours.

As of today, reality is like Xiaomi (up to 200W but not on the market) e OPPO have developed cutting-edge fast charging technologies that reach i 120W of power. This means that we can charge a given smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes.

This does not seem to be enough, in fact the famous Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station has published a post on Weibo that carries the writing “150W”, referring quite clearly to this upcoming fast top-up, not specifying any type of brand in particular. Also in the comments the tipster continues stating that it is a mass production, suggesting that the technology in question will come directly to a smartphone and that it is not just a test.

Having said that we must also take into account the dangers refills that are too fast, as they can cause rapid deterioration of batteries and other issues. A smartphone with fast charging from 150W would be able to fully charge in less than 15 minutes but it would involve a sort of planned obsolescence of a maximum of 2 years.

