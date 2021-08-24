+ 1,540% of quarterly revenue from Bitcoin mining

Leading publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, Riot Blockchain, posted record revenue for the second quarter of 2021.

In the quarterly financial report released on Aug. 23, the U.S.-based company unveiled $ 31.5 million in mining revenue, signing a increase of about 1,540% compared to Q2 2020 revenue of $ 1.9 million.

The growing revenue from mining resulted in a record quarterly net income of $ 19.3 million. Conversely, the company suffered a net loss of $ 10.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Riot held $ 195.4 million in cash and Bitcoin holdings as of June 30, 2021. As of July 31, the company’s unaudited BTC balance was 2,687 BTC (approximately $ 132.6 million).

The company also recorded a 38% increase in the total number of BTC mined compared to the previous quarter, generating 675 BTC compared to 491 BTC in the first quarter.

Riot Blockchain CEO Jason Les attributed the company’s outstanding achievements to the early April acquisition of Whinstone US, the largest Texas-based BTC mining facility:

“Riot is aggressively expanding its capacity to Whinstone, which should provide the critical infrastructure needed to successfully execute the continued growth of the company.”

During the second quarter, Riot initiated a 400 megawatt expansion in Whinstone in four buildings totaling approximately 22,300 square feet currently under construction. Riot bought the facility for $ 650 million.

In April, Cointelegraph reported that Riot’s Bitcoin production increased 80% from pre-halving levels. The company continued its expansion, purchasing another 42,000 Antminers from Bitmain in the same month.