News

+ 1,540% of quarterly revenue from Bitcoin mining

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Leading publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, Riot Blockchain, posted record revenue for the second quarter of 2021.

In the quarterly financial report released on Aug. 23, the U.S.-based company unveiled $ 31.5 million in mining revenue, signing a increase of about 1,540% compared to Q2 2020 revenue of $ 1.9 million.

The growing revenue from mining resulted in a record quarterly net income of $ 19.3 million. Conversely, the company suffered a net loss of $ 10.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Riot held $ 195.4 million in cash and Bitcoin holdings as of June 30, 2021. As of July 31, the company’s unaudited BTC balance was 2,687 BTC (approximately $ 132.6 million).

The company also recorded a 38% increase in the total number of BTC mined compared to the previous quarter, generating 675 BTC compared to 491 BTC in the first quarter.

Riot Blockchain CEO Jason Les attributed the company’s outstanding achievements to the early April acquisition of Whinstone US, the largest Texas-based BTC mining facility:

“Riot is aggressively expanding its capacity to Whinstone, which should provide the critical infrastructure needed to successfully execute the continued growth of the company.”

During the second quarter, Riot initiated a 400 megawatt expansion in Whinstone in four buildings totaling approximately 22,300 square feet currently under construction. Riot bought the facility for $ 650 million.

In April, Cointelegraph reported that Riot’s Bitcoin production increased 80% from pre-halving levels. The company continued its expansion, purchasing another 42,000 Antminers from Bitmain in the same month.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

893
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
716
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
704
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
540
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
540
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
531
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
517
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
476
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
455
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
443
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top