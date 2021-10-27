155 cases in the city, 46 linked to protests. A hospitalized port

In the days the case of Fabio Tuiach, former municipal councilor of Trieste in Lega (and subsequently with Forza Nuova) and among the protagonists of the protest of the no Green pass dockers, positive result at Covid. Today the news of the outbreak that hit the capital of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region. “There are 46 Covid cases between Trieste and Gorizia linked to the no Green pass demonstrations “and that have emerged so far. This is confirmed by epidemiologist Fabio Barbone, who leads the task force for the Covid emergency in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

No Green pas Trieste, a hospitalized person

Among the infected people, eight are dockers, of which seven are from Trieste and one from Monfalcone (Gorizia). Less than ten secondary cases. One person was hospitalized at the time. “This is the most important outbreak in the region – continues Barbone -, which we managed to identify after a fairly complex contact tracing process by the Prevention Department of Trieste and Gorizia: we continue to do so, as long as people participate and share this information”. «These data – continues the epidemiologist – for me are just the tip of the iceberg. We are still waiting to find out the number of cases in Udine and Pordenone. These infections are the result of close contacts, less than a meter away. To contribute songs and screams ».

Friuli, today 261 positive cases and one death

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of 23,044 tests and swabs, 261 new positivity to Covid 19 were found, equal to 1.13%. In detail, out of 5,086 molecular swabs 243 new infections were detected with a positive percentage of 4.78%; out of 17.958 rapid antigenic tests 18 cases (0.10%). Today there is a death (an 81-year-old man from Tolmezzo who died in hospital in Udine); the number of people hospitalized in intensive care fell to 8 (-1) while 58 (+8) patients were hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. The deaths totaled 3,849: 842 in Trieste, 2,028 in Udine, 682 in Pordenone and 297 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 110,756, the clinically healed 34 and 1,470 people in isolation. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 116,175 people have been positive (the total number of cases has been reduced by one unit following the review of the test): 24,378 in Trieste, 53,051 in Udine, 23,198 in Pordenone, 13,927 in Gorizia and 1,621 from outside the region. Among the cases of today, as regards the staff of the Regional Health Service, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina University Healthcare Company (Asugi) an administrative assistant, a medical director, a nurse and a social health worker; in the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority (Asufc) a therapist, a laboratory technician and a nurse; a nurse and a midwife at the maternal-infant Irccs Burlo Garofolo in Trieste; to the Cro of Aviano of a radiology technician. Finally, with regard to residential facilities for the elderly, no infections were recorded among the guests, while the positivity of two operators (Trieste and Gorizia) were detected.

Puzzer leaves the Coordination 15 October

The port Stefano Puzzer leaves the Coordination on 15 October, which arose during the last no green pass events in Trieste, and founds a new movement called “People like us – Fvg”. The announcement is made through a note. The leader of the protest against the green card born in the Julian capital establishes the body together with Eva Genzo, a metalworking worker, spokesperson for the workers of Trieste and Monfalcone no Green pass, and Claudia Castellana, a Trieste health worker, both already present in the movement born during the protests in Trieste, in addition to Raffaella Vignoli and Matteo Bruch, “citizens and workers of Trieste, representing the different working realities of the city”. “Through this group – we read – the common struggle will be followed up aimed at achieving the objectives already specified up to now, ie the abolition of the Green pass and the vaccination obligation for all citizens”. Among the elements of the code of ethics that inspire the activity of the new body: “no political or trade union membership”, “no violence but only peaceful demonstrations and resistance”, “yes to actions that are aimed at promoting solidarity, dialogue and mutual understanding between citizens, even of different thinking ».