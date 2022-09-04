156 Honduran artists leave their brushstrokes on the Bicentennial of Independence of Brazil

Tegucigalpa – Honduras makes cultural history in the Intercultural Artistic Convocation the “Bicentennial of America” celebrating the 200 years of the independence of Brazil 2022.

-Among the Honduran artists are Julio Vizquerra, Miguel Soto and Jaime Vallardo Chávez himself.

The “Bicentennial of America” ​​project arrives in Brasilia Federal District from September 5 to 9 when Brazil celebrates its Bicentennial of Independence.

The dynamics of the Crusade and Traveling Museum of the American Continent is to bring together artists and guests from around the world to paint the 200 years of each country of the American continent with a commemorative work.

This is the fourth edition of the Bicentennial of America, the first one took place at the House of Manuelita Saenz in Pueblo Libre, Lima, Peru in 2021, the second edition was at the House of José Cecilio Del Valle in Choluteca, Honduras, the third edition was held in the closed Manantay Coliseum in Pucallpa, Ucayali region, Peru and the fourth edition to be held simultaneously in Brasilia in two spaces: J. Fleury and La Galería do Templo da Boa Vontade.

Honduras with a large representation

It is worth mentioning that, in all the exhibitions of the Bicentennial of America, Honduras was the largest and now in Brasilia since there are 156 Honduran plastic artists who make history in Brazil with their art commemorating independence.

Honduran artist Jaime Vallardo Chávez, who is the creator and promoter of this project, told Digital Process that travels the continent with more than 500 artists celebrating the independence of all the countries of Great America.

“I am proud to be a creator of heritage content, and even more so to be Honduran and to be the creator and promoter of the Bicentennial of America,” he said.

He argued that it is very important that schools, colleges, universities, the Honduran bank, especially the Central Bank, the business community give importance to the work that the more than 150 Honduran artists, through him, are leaving as cultural heritage of Honduras on the continent. .

At the close of this edition, the artist of the World Coins Jaime Vallardo Chávez affirmed that there are more than 500 confirmed artists from all over the continent, of which 155 are Honduran artists, being the second largest participation.

He added that the largest sample is from Mexico.

He called on the media and cultural magazines to promote America’s Bicentennial.

“The catracha claw with its clean and well-marked brush continues to leave history on its continental journey,” he pointed out.

America’s Bicentennial, Honduran artists

1 Roque Zelaya

2 Johnny McDonald

3 Walter Lopez

4 Alfredo Martinez Ponce

5 Cesar Rendon

6 Dario Rivera Trejo

7 Rossel Alberto Barralaga

8 Rolando Lopez Troquez

9 Javier Ordonez

10 Jesus Zelaya Hernandez

11 Jaime Vallardo Chavez

12 Dario Rivera Trejo

13 Gustavo Rivas

14 David Pineda

15 Elijah Diaz

16 Edgar Javier Euceda Padilla

17 Arbid Giron

18 Fidencio Aguilar

19 Geraldina Aguilar Fonseca

20 Henry Monson

21 Alexis Castillo

22 Josephine Flowers

23 Hugo Bustillo

24 Joshua Venegas

25 Joshua Queen

26 July Vizquerra

27 July Sanabria

28 Joshua Lance

29 Lazaro Tito Venegas

30 Ibda Patricia Trigueros

31 Juan Pablo Delgado

32 Byron Lopez Almendares

33 Carlos Omar Rivera Vega

34 Ethel Svetlana Funez

35 Franklin Valley

36 Allan Reyes

37 Deyvis Umaña

38 Dania Navas

39 Elizabeth Canaca

40 Jorge Caceres

41 Marlon Bernhard Garmedia

42 Miguel Sorto

43 Mario Gutierrez

44 Marjorie Varela

45 Marvin Mendieta

46 Mayra Casiano

47 Nohelia Grandez Castro

48 Ricardo Joel Guifarro

49 Richard Giron

50 Roger Suarez

51 Ruben Salgado

52 Susana Carpio de Cobo

53 Victor Mejia Gomez

54 Victoriano Diaz Montes

55 Onan Ely Valley

56 Orly Cordova

57 Jonathan Rodriguez

58 Damaris Garcia

59 Jose Francisco Barahona

60 Lucy Mitchell

61 Yoni Castle

62 Zone Flowers

63 Lizeth Veronica Figueroa

64 Lilian Sierra

65 Liliana Rodriguez

66 Nelson Santin

67 Paola Elizabeth Garcia

68 Pedro Grandez Castro

69 Peter Mendoza

70 Daniel Palack

71 Allan Enrique Mairena

72 Any Salvador Ramos

73 Barbara Alexandra Casuela

74 Bianca Ortega Rodriguez

75 Brian Bermudez Lopez

76 Candida Diaz Salgado

77 Cristhian Ernesto Sauceda

78 Cruz Bermudez

79 Cynthia Idalma Ramirez Mendez

80 Ovin Enrique Sandoval

81 Luis Fernando Romero

82 Luis Noel Carías

83 Marco Bonilla Ruiz

84 David Alexis Paz

85 Yelson Betancurt

86 Flavia Medina

87 Douglas Magdiel Martinez

88 Dunia Buruca

89 Javier Espinoza Zelaya

90 Eduardo Erazo

91 Kevin Mauricio Guevara

92 Elio Osorio Altamirano

93 Genesis Rivas Chavez

94 Enma Zuniga Meradiaga

95 Erasmo Aguiluz Garcia

96 Erick Vega Aguilar

97 Ericka Elvir Rhodes

98 Gerardo Alberto Hernandez

99 Eyllin Lopez Mendez

100 Fanny Hidalgo Ramos

101 Kelvyn Gerardo Reyes

102 Maria de los Angeles Membreño

103 Rossel Barralaga

104 Kevin Reyes Diaz

105 Santos Rafael Reyes

106 Indira Julianne Hernandez Pagoda

107 Gerardo Reyes Diaz

108 Geremy Rosales

109 Gerson Martinez

110 Gerson Nunez Cardona

111 Gloria Arita Torres

112 Griselda Lopez

113 Hector Santos

114 Irma Andres Hernandez

115 Irma Parada Flores

116 Isidro Spain

117 Isaac Avila Vega

118 Jacob Grandiz

119 Jose Chachon Hernandez

120 Juan Bautista Hernandez

121 Juan Molina Godoy

122 Litsa Patrana Lopez

123 Juan Sarmiento Argueta

124 Juan Vilchez Rodríguez

125 Yury Randolfo Canals Lagos

126 Zahori Chavez Garcia

127 Julissa Jarquin Portillo

128 Kelvin Mendez Ramos

129 Mayra Handal Lorenzana

130 Abraham Molina Godoy

131 Alba Light Pinto

132 Alessandra Mejia Silva

133 Luis Diaz Rivera

134 Renato Gonzales

135 Virginia Suyapa Pineda

136 Leiry Almendarez Sierra

137 Leticia Zoeth Pagoda Diaz

138 Yennifer Ortez Almedarez

139 Yennsy Contreras Cabrera

140 Sara Werve

141 Scarleth Chavarria

142 Secia Mora de Lopez

143 Sergio Pagoda Diaz

144 Sharon Martinez

145 Sheila Aguilar Elvir

146 Maria Lopez Manjivar

147 Nahomy Alvarado

148 Naomi Zaldana Korea

149 Nathan Ramos

150 Nestor Flores

151 Norlin Triminium Amador

152 Norman Anibal Alvarez Mixco

153 Olga Diaz Rivera

154 Thiara Larissa Lozano

155 Valery Fonseca Rivera

156 Wilmer Sandré

TO GO