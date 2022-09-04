156 Honduran artists leave their brushstrokes on the Bicentennial of Independence of Brazil
Tegucigalpa – Honduras makes cultural history in the Intercultural Artistic Convocation the “Bicentennial of America” celebrating the 200 years of the independence of Brazil 2022.
-Among the Honduran artists are Julio Vizquerra, Miguel Soto and Jaime Vallardo Chávez himself.
The “Bicentennial of America” project arrives in Brasilia Federal District from September 5 to 9 when Brazil celebrates its Bicentennial of Independence.
The dynamics of the Crusade and Traveling Museum of the American Continent is to bring together artists and guests from around the world to paint the 200 years of each country of the American continent with a commemorative work.
This is the fourth edition of the Bicentennial of America, the first one took place at the House of Manuelita Saenz in Pueblo Libre, Lima, Peru in 2021, the second edition was at the House of José Cecilio Del Valle in Choluteca, Honduras, the third edition was held in the closed Manantay Coliseum in Pucallpa, Ucayali region, Peru and the fourth edition to be held simultaneously in Brasilia in two spaces: J. Fleury and La Galería do Templo da Boa Vontade.
Honduras with a large representation
It is worth mentioning that, in all the exhibitions of the Bicentennial of America, Honduras was the largest and now in Brasilia since there are 156 Honduran plastic artists who make history in Brazil with their art commemorating independence.
Honduran artist Jaime Vallardo Chávez, who is the creator and promoter of this project, told Digital Process that travels the continent with more than 500 artists celebrating the independence of all the countries of Great America.
“I am proud to be a creator of heritage content, and even more so to be Honduran and to be the creator and promoter of the Bicentennial of America,” he said.
He argued that it is very important that schools, colleges, universities, the Honduran bank, especially the Central Bank, the business community give importance to the work that the more than 150 Honduran artists, through him, are leaving as cultural heritage of Honduras on the continent. .
At the close of this edition, the artist of the World Coins Jaime Vallardo Chávez affirmed that there are more than 500 confirmed artists from all over the continent, of which 155 are Honduran artists, being the second largest participation.
He added that the largest sample is from Mexico.
He called on the media and cultural magazines to promote America’s Bicentennial.
“The catracha claw with its clean and well-marked brush continues to leave history on its continental journey,” he pointed out.
America’s Bicentennial, Honduran artists
