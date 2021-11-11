157 victims, 8 Italian ones

Boeing will compensate the families of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max which occurred on March 10, 2019 and cost the lives of 157 people, including 8 Italians. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal which speaks of an agreement reached by the aircraft manufacturer with the families of the victims who agreed not to pursue compensation or punitive compensation. There were no survivors, however, the families will still be able to ask for a trial to seek compensation or reach agreements through mediation with Boeing, which recognized responsibility for the disaster.

MORE INFORMATION

The plane called “the volunteers”, had taken off from Addis Ababa to reach Nairobi, Kenya, where a United Nations Environment conference was scheduled. It was a Boeing 737 Max, which has since been stopped for a long time all over the world: the investigations into the black boxes have established that the pilots correctly respected all the emergency procedures required by Boeing, tried to deactivate the anti-stall software, to pull up with flyers. And this several times, but despite every attempt, the plane returned to strike: six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa the twin-engine crashed to the ground.

READ ALSO Ethiopian Airlines, Luiss names the park of Villa Blanc after the two Italian students

The Italians who lost their lives in that disaster are Carlo And Gabriella Spini, spouses residing in Sansepolcro (Arezzo). Carlo Spini and his wife went to Africa to work as volunteers for the most needy.

Paolo Dieci, for years active in international volunteering and president of the LinK 2007 NGO network. A team made up of specialists from the Dvi (Disaster Victim Identification) of the Scientific Police and integrated by doctors from the Central Health Department went to Addis Ababa to help colleagues. The Dvi core is made up of forensic doctors, biologists, chemists, physicists, engineers, psychologists, fingerprinters, computer scientists, video signalers who are engaged in every part of the world when there are Italian victims involved in disasters. The councilor for cultural heritage of the Sicily region also died Sebastiano Tusa, internationally renowned archaeologist; Virginia Chimenti, Maria Pilar Buzzetti And Rosemary Mumbi, involved in various capacities with the World Food Program; Matteo Ravasio, who with the Spini was a volunteer for the NGO Africa Tremila.

Two years ago the public park of Villa Blanc, home of the Luiss Business School, was named by the university after Maria Pilar Buzzetti and Virginia Chimenti, former students in Piazza Giovanni Winckelmann.