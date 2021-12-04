158 euros each for gifts

Thirteenths increase, not consumption – Inflation and the rise in bills risk reducing the thirteenth share allocated to these expenses. According to Confcommercio “for the month of December it is estimated a value of about 110 billion euros of consumption expenses (including rents, utilities, services), a value about 10 billion less than what was spent in 2019”. During the month, the average expenditure per household stood at 1,645 euros, 0.5% more than last year, but still far below 2019 (-7.5%), adds Confcommercio, underlining that the thirteenth overall destined for consumption: 32.6 billion in 2021 against 29.7 billion in 2020.

One of the most striking – but perfectly logical – financial effects of the pandemic was that of considerably increasing the amount of household liquid assets, that is, the total currency (banknotes and coins) and financial assets that can play the role of intermediary. payment, i.e. current account deposits (bank and post office), also called sight deposits. During 2020, on demand savings as defined above went from just under € 1,020 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 to over € 1,120 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of around € 100 billion.

Sangalli: relaunching confidence with tax cuts – “The growth in consumption at Christmas risks being held back by fears of the pandemic, inflation and the costs of forced consumption. To revive confidence, the planned tax cuts must be accelerated, starting with Irpef and social security contributions. businesses “. This is the opinion of the President of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli, after the publication of the analysis by the Confederation Research Office, on consumption in December and Christmas.