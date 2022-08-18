159 years of the Restoration of the Dominican Republic

Today marks the Day of the Restoration of Independence, the date on which the war that started August 16, 1863 and culminated on July 15, 1865 and, in which the Dominicans fought in order to break the annexation of Spain, an objective they achieved.

Despite the fact that many territories were destroyed and agricultural land affected, the country was proud of having achieved that the Spaniards left the nation that in subsequent years was unstable in the political arena.

The restorative war took place within the framework of the annexation of the Dominican Republic to Spain, a decision that was made in March 1861 by the efforts of the independentista general Pedro Santana and that was caused by the political, economic and social contradictions that the Quisqueyans of the period with the Spanish Government, according to the Dominican historian Edwin Espinal.

“The Restorative War” It was an anti-imperialist and anti-colonial reaction, besides being a war of national liberation”, said the historian consulted by this newspaper.

Historian Roberto Cassá, in his book “Dominican Characters, Volume I”, explains that Pedro Santana had been in favor of annexation to the United States, with the understanding that power would give the Dominican Republic a better future. “Spain was interested in expanding its colonial power, so the possession of Santo Domingo came to be considered as a means of strengthening control over Cuba and Puerto Rico, which explains why Santana’s offers were well received in the ruling circles of Madrid”, says Cassá.

“The population showed an attitude of expectation before what the Spanish regime could bring. A majority national consciousness had not yet been consolidated that would tend to the existence of the independent State. Many people considered the external domination would bring prosperity that the Dominican governments had been incapable of achieving”, quotes Cassá.

The event featured restorative heroes who battled in different geographical, historical and temporal spaces. Some did at the time started on the Northwest Line and, furthermore, they did not play preponderant roles when the restoration government was installed at the end of the conflict.

Among the participants stood out Lucas Evangelista De Peña, Benito Monción, Santiago Rodríguez, Pedro Antonio Pimentel, José Antonio Salcedo, Máximo Grullón, José María Cabral and Gregorio Luperón, who took precedence after the Battle of Santiago, which occurred on September 6, 1863, when he was appointed to lead the army to stop the advance of the Spanish troops commanded by General Pedro Santana.

The caudillo intended to reach the Cibao from the region This to end the government that had been installed in the heart city.

For Spain the contest was a great defeat in the economic sphere and in the war supplements used.

Additionally, they lost a large number of men who were part of the Spanish army and were killed by the guerrilla system implemented by the Dominicans, which they did not know and which is known as “guerrilla warfare”.

The national protagonists generally did not battle head-on, but They attacked Spanish colonies that traveled along roads and they took advantage of these moments to implement guerrilla warfare.

In the book “Homage to Mella”, published by the Dominican Academy of History, there is an instruction for guerrilla warfare, dated January 26, 1864, a few months after the epic began. The text is quite brief (only two pages) but it contains nine recommendations to the Dominican combatants, where, in summary, they are explained what things they must do to dominate the combats and put the enemy at a disadvantage.

The first of these recommendations says: “In the current fight and in the military operations undertaken, it is necessary to use the greatest prudence, always observing with the greatest caution and cunning so as not to be surprised, thus equaling the superiority of the enemy in number, discipline and resource”. In the text by Matías Ramón Mella and signed by the Vice President of the Provisional Restoration Government, Benigno Filomeno de Rojas, there are several recommendations to win.

guerilla handbook

Recommendation number 5: “We must never allow ourselves to be surprised, and surprise them whenever possible and even if it is only one man”. While the 6 explains: “Do not let them sleep, day or night, so that diseases can wreak more havoc on them than our weapons. This service should be done only by small groups of our people and let the rest rest and sleep.” On March 3, 1865, the queen annulled the annexation and on July 15 the Spanish troops left the country.

journalistic look

When speaking with this outlet, the Dominican journalist and writer Cabral de la Torre indicated that the restoration was based in the city of Santiago, since it was the cradle of the nascent bourgeoisie.

Additionally, he explained that the majority of the leaders of this were illiterate and that many worked as foremen on farms.

In his words, the war was the true struggle for national liberation against the Spanish empire, which was bankrupt and which the people virulently rejected.

The end

With the passing of time, the Spanish had power in a few provinces, while the Dominican heroes prevailed in various cities.

José Antonio Salcedo proclaimed himself president of the Dominican Republic and said that Santana had betrayed the country, since he was the leader of the Spanish group.

Spain had more than 10,000 victims and great economic lossesso the country’s authorities gave the order to end operations on the island.

