15W wireless charging for 13 euros is possible with this Amazon device

If you want to stop using the cable to charge your mobile, you will like this option.

Since Amazon began manufacturing its own devices, it has not stopped generating great followers of its sub-brands. the signature Eono is owned by Amazon and has to his credit great everyday gadgets who help us on a daily basis. This Eono C1 charger by only 13 euros is fantastic for its simplicity and for its quality. He is able to charge mobiles at 15 W (not all models), but mostly at 5 and 7.5 W as standard.

It’s a very simple device, with a circular shape and that you can find with the edge of various colors (black, blue, silver, gold and red), to suit the consumer. Applying the 5% coupon available on Amazon, you will be able to get it for about 13 euros. You will not find such an effective and good wireless charger on the market for this price.

Amazon Eono C1 Wireless Charger

Buy a 15 W wireless charger for 13 euros

This charger is minimalist, compact, simple and very effective. Of course, you should know that you will not get the 15W fast charging if you don’t use a 12V 2A wall adapter. In addition to the fact that not all models are compatible with the Qi charging and QC 3.0 at this speed. These models support 15W charging:

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra/Note10, Huawei Mate40/Mate40 Pro/Mate40 Rs/Mate30/Mate30 Pro/Mate30 Rs/Mate 20/P40/P40 Pro/P40 Pro+/P30/P30 Pro, iPhone 12/13/12 /13 Mini/12/13 Pro/12/13 Pro Max, LG V50 ThinQ/V50/V40 ThinQ/V35/V30+/V30/G8 ThinQ/G8/G7 ThinQ/G7 and later models.

Amazon Eono C1 Wireless Charger

You must put the mobile in the center of the base, coinciding with the wireless charging membrane always. For this low price, it pays to buy 3 or 4 and have them distributed in the areas where we spend the most time at home or at work. It supports charging with sleeves up to 5 mm thick. Your connector is USB-Cso you can use any USB Type-C cable you have lying around the house or a good one you want to buy.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

