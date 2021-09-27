16/8 intermittent fasting, Jennifer Aniston’s diet

Sculpted abs and glowing skin.

There diet from Jennifer Aniston it’s really special and it’s called intermittent fasting 16 8. Do you know it? You have surely heard of it. There news of Jennifer Aniston’s 16 8 intermittent diet circulated at least a year ago.

But now, that’s the diet of the actress, has been metabolized, we can say that she is really successful. You can read it on his body and on his skin. About the appearance of her hair and the vitality which Jen never lost. So a 52 years old accomplished, Jennifer Aniston shows legs to envy Rachel Green by Friends.

So what is this 16 8 intermittent fasting about? What does the beautiful Jen eat and not eat? And what has he added in the last few months? Because his intermittent diet added key ingredients when you are over 40: the proteins.

16 8 Intermittent Fasting: Staying Fit Like Jennifer Aniston

What does intermittent fasting 16 8 mean? The numbers are the hours. Jennifer for 16 hours avoid to eat solid foods. Which he consumes only in the remaining 8 hours of the day.

Usually, the actress does not eat in the morning. No champion breakfasts for her. When she wakes up, that’s enough a smoothie or a juice to start the day. This allows her to spend many hours (16, to be exact) without eating.

After the smoothie (he loves it with bananas, cherries, blueberries, cocoa powder, protein and almond milk according to Womenshealthmag.com), Jen immediately starts doing hers daily physical activity.

Nutrition and diet: the foods that the actress prefers

The intermittent diet 16 8 it does not decide the foods to eat. It is quite another food philosophy. Easier, if you want. Because it only offers guidance on the consumption of solid and liquid foods and on hours of recruitment.

The protagonist of Friends, however, has some foods she prefers. Like everyone … He loves, in particular, coconut oil,avocado and the salmon. On the other hand, he doesn’t like the taste of protein foods. For this he makes extensive use of protein supplements.

Intermittent diet yes but also sport

But the intermittent diet is not enough. As often happens when you have a fit body with shiny skin and hair in front of you, the credit is also due sport. Those who practice regular physical activity have additional benefits and advantages.

And Jennifer Aniston of physical activity he makes a lot of it and constantly. Leyon Azubuike, his personal trainer, confided to Womenshealthmag.com that the actress trains every day for an hour and a half. Five days a week. Completely mistress of her body e deeply balanced, he also knows when it’s time to rest and skip workouts.

Jen is a born athlete. Among the activities he prefers are spinning, yoga, stretching.

Discover Jennifer Aniston’s diet in the GALLERY and diet and fitness tricks to stay as fit as you are. At 52 years old …

