16 Haitians die on illegal trip to the Bahamas

at least 16 Haitians have been found dead this Sunday when the boat in which they were trying to illegally reach Bahamasturned around near the Atlantic archipelago, Bahamian official sources reported.

The Immigration Minister of BahamasKeith Bell, told the local press that the group of illegal immigrants left from the town of Sandtrap, on West Bay Street, when arriving at Cayo Blackbeard, the ship capsized.

The twin-engine vessel capsized 7 miles (11 kilometers) from New Providence.

Among the victims, there are women and children, although at the moment it is unknown how many are from both groups.

However, from the group of illegals, 21 people have been rescued and are in the custody of the authorities, Bell said.

Rescue operations to find survivors continue, the official added.

The survivors of the voyage were rescued by the Coast Guard.

Rescue teams waited until dawn this Sunday to recover the bodies, said the head of Bahamian Immigration.

“Bahamians are involved in the deadly smuggling operation and someone is responsible for it,” Bell said.