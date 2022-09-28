16 hours a day without eating: that’s how strict Viola Davis’s diet is

Viola Davis revealed the diet she has followed for years and what it consists of, in addition, she also confessed to her millions of followers what her favorite hamburger is.

The beautiful 57-year-old American actress, Viola Davishas earned the respect of all her fans thanks to her incredible talent as an actress, despite the fact that the Oscar nominee has kept a good figure all these years, the truth is that sometimes she usually treats herself to her favorite food.

According to what was broadcast on the essence portal, Viola Davis named her eating routine the “Wolverine Diet”, which helps her lose weight, however, she admitted that she is not a “big weight” girl.

Although the “Wolverine Diet” may sound quite extreme, the truth is that it only limits the time in which the participant can eat food to an eight-hour period, which means that the other 16 hours of the day are usually spent fasting .

“For eight hours on that day, you eat whatever you want. They tell you not to dock, but you choose those eight hours.

However, on occasion, when Viola Davis he wakes up at midnight because of hunger, she doesn’t resist and eats a sweet to appease her appetite. Furthermore, she also revealed what her favorite junk food is.

Viola Davis She calls herself a “former big girl”, due to her uncontrollable love for hamburgers, but she specifies that her favorites are “fat turkey burgers”, so were her specific words: