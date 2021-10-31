“16 Juventus players called up by 11 national teams, yet …”

JUVE, TOLISSO CONCRETE OPPORTUNITY FOR JANUARY Juventus concretely bet Corentin Tolisso, midfielder born in 1994 of the French national team, expiring his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season, for the winter transfer market session. As reported by “Calciomercato.com”, the … Juventus concretely bet Corentin Tolisso, midfielder born in 1994 of the French national team, expiring his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season, for the winter transfer market session. As reported by “Calciomercato.com”, the … JUVENTUS-ZENIT SPRING: ALBANIAN JORGJI HEADS The referee trio will be appointed to direct Juventus Primavera-Zenit, the Youth League match scheduled for Tuesday 2 November at 3 pm. Enea Jorgji will referee the match and will be assisted by Dojando Myftari and Xhulio Mani. The fourth official will be … The referee trio will be appointed to direct Juventus Primavera-Zenit, the Youth League match scheduled for Tuesday 2 November at 3 pm. Enea Jorgji will referee the match and will be assisted by Dojando Myftari and Xhulio Mani. The fourth official will be …