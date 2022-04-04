16 premieres on Netflix and other streaming platforms in April

After many months in which countless premieres of movies and important series were shown on streaming content services, the month of April appears to be a calmer one. As always, companies like Netflix or hbo max will have its new productions, but they lack superstars to attract views, removing popular series such as “Ozark” and “The Flight Attendant”, which will show their new seasons. Despite this, it is always good to give unknown films or series a chance, because you never know if they end up being quality productions.

Here I leave you with several of those alternatives that will be shown in the coming weeks:

The Last Bus

Premiere: April 1, 2022

Platform: Netflix

This English series, full of comedy, adventure and mystery, “The Last Bus” sees young students presenting the launch of a new class of robots designed to clean up the environment. When tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse (Robert Sheehan) introduces the AI-powered robots, they vaporize everyone in the audience, as well as thousands of people around the world. The students make it back to their homes on a noisy old school bus, only to find a mysteriously empty world.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Premiere: April 1, 2022

Platform: Netflix

This animated film tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two intertwined perspectives: the vision of the astronaut and the mission control of the triumphant moment; and through the eyes of a young boy from Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own. Inspired by the life of filmmaker Richard Linklater, this film is a snapshot of American life in the 1960s that is interspersed between the end of innocence and the start of what is mostly an out-of-this-world adventure.

Bubble

Premiere: April 1, 2022

Platform: Netflix

This comedy presents the story of a group of actors and actresses in a hotel, inside a pandemic bubble, trying to complete the sequel to an action movie starring several flying dinosaurs.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Premiere: April 6, 2022

Platform: Netflix

This reality series features six different couples about to get married. One party is ready to get married, while the other is not so sure. An ultimatum is issued, and in just over eight weeks, they must either commit to marry or move on with their lives, but apart. Meanwhile, each one will be able to choose a new partner from one of the others, in a life-changing opportunity that will show these people two different possible futures.

Laura Pausini, Pleased to Meet You

Premiere: April 7, 2022

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With more than 70 million albums sold worldwide, Laura Pausino is one of the most respected Italian artists in the world. With this new project, she makes her film debut in a film that revolves around her and her extraordinary story. The film is based on a question: what would have happened if Pausini had not won the Sanremo Music Festival in 1993? Viewers will be able to discover in this projection unknown aspects of the singer’s life, which will be revealed for the first time.

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

Premiere: April 7, 2022

Platform: Netflix

Senzo Meyiwa, captain of the South African soccer team, was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo. There were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of his closest friends. However, eight years later, the suspects and alleged hit men are going on trial. Were these five men involved in this murder or were they part of a cover-up? With the support and involvement of Senzo’s family and access to key investigators and witnesses, this docuseries aims to uncover the truth behind this high-profile murder.

dancing on glass

Premiere: April 8, 2022

Platform: Netflix

After one of the stars of the National Classical Ballet tragically commits suicide, Irene (Maria Pedraza) is selected to take her place in the company’s biggest ballet production: “Giselle.” Now the target of all the jealousy and cruelty of other dancers, Irene finds a friend in Aurora, a lonely dancer controlled by her mother. Isolated and fueled by the pressures of the ballet world, Irene and Aurora’s relationship becomes increasingly obsessive, until they run away together to find themselves.

Hard Cell

Premiere: April 8, 2022

Platform: Netflix

This is a documentary-style comedy series set in the fictional women’s prison, HMP Woldsley. Writer-creator Catherine Tate plays a variety of characters, from Laura Willis, the prison boss who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, a psychopath serving a life sentence. The series’ plot takes place over a six-week period during which the inmates rehearse a musical directed by playwright Cheryl Fergison. The essays bring together a rare collection of women as they find their voices, build their confidence and strengthen their friendships.

Roar

Premiere: April 15, 2022

Platform: AppleTV+

This black comedy anthology series, produced by Nicole Kidman, offers eight separate stories that present what it means to be a woman in this time. Based on a storybook by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“GLOW”)’s overall deal with Apple TV+. Each episode will feature the presence of overcooked actors like Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”), Judy Davis (“Nitram”), alfred molina (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”), Jake Johnson (“New Girl”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Big Mouth”), Chris Lowell (“GLOW”), among others.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Premiere: April 15, 2022

Platform: Netflix

This limited series is a gripping psychological thriller and courtroom drama, infiltrating Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal. James (Ben Radcliffe) and Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller) live in a happy and weird world. Being a minister in Parliament and with a loving family, James’ career seems to have no limits. Until a shocking secret suddenly comes to light. Lawyer Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) has her own agenda, and her prosecution threatens to shatter Westminster, the Whitehouses and her own self-esteem.

The Flight Attendant

Premiere: April 21, 2022

Platform: hbo max

In the second season of the Emmy-winning series Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is living a sober life in Los Angeles while working as a CIA agent in his spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

the kardashians

Premiere: April 24, 2022

Platform: Hulu

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie they return to television to reveal the truth behind the headlines. In this ‘reality’ they will see everything from the intense pressures of managing million-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playing games and leaving children at school.

Survivor

Premiere: April 27, 2022

Platform: hbo max

from the filmmaker Barry Levinson“The Survivor” arrives, an original film starring Ben Foster, which tells the incredible true story of Harry Haft, who, after being sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, survives not only the inhumane treatment, but also to the gladiatorial boxing shows he is forced to put on with his fellow inmates to amuse his Nazi captors.

Better Nate Than Ever

Premiere: April 29, 2022

Platform: Disney+

The film, based on the popular book “Better Nate Than Ever,” follows the life of Nate Foster, a 13-year-old from Pittsburgh, who sneaks off with his best friend Libby to an important musical audition in New York, after not being selected for a musical at your school.

Shining Girls

Premiere: April 29, 2022

Platform: AppleTV+

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, this series follows Kirby Mazrachi (elizabeth moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after suffering a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder resembles her own case, she teams up with experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velázquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of his attacker. When they realize these cold cases are linked, their own personal traumas allow their assailant to stay one step ahead.

Ozarks

Premiere: April 29, 2022

Platform: Netflix

The second part of the fourth and final season of the popular series starring Jason Bateman and laura linney comes to an end. All the plot and the problems that have been accumulating over the past years will have to be resolved in these last chapters, leaving open what will be the tragic resolution of all the conflicts in the life of Marty Bird and his family.