16 premieres on Netflix and other streaming platforms in September

During the past few weeks the streaming business has heated up quite a bit with the arrival of two very popular series linked to two of the most popular fantasy franchises such as “Game of Thrones” (HBO) and “The Lord of the Rings” (Amazon Prime Video). If the last week of August belonged to the series “House of Dragons”, it is expected that from the second week of September the series “The Rings of Power” will take the headlines.

As this happens, viewers will have countless premieres that will mean many hours of entertainment and that will serve to clear their minds, either from their work or from any personal situation. In this article we will see 16 premieres during September, but there are many more, so we recommend keeping up to date on each of the “streaming” platforms.

Love in the Villa

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: September 1st

In this film, a young American (Kat Graham) takes a trip to the romantic Italian city of Verona after a breakup, only to discover that the villa she booked was mistakenly occupied, forcing her to share her vacation with a cynical and very handsome Brit (Tom Hopper).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Premiere: september 2

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” The series will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, and kingdoms rose to glory and then began their decline. On top of that, you’ll see how unlikely heroes were put to the test, at a time when hope hung in the balance and JRR Tolkien’s greatest villain threatened to engulf the entire world in darkness. the puerto rican Ismael Cruz Cordova He is one of the protagonists of the series.

you are not special

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: september 2

This series shows the life of Amaia (Delia Brufau) who, overnight, has to say goodbye to his life in Barcelona, ​​where he has all his friends and his established life, to go live in his mother’s town, where nothing ever happens. However, he will soon discover something that could change his life: his grandmother, whom he never met, was considered the only witch who had lived in the town of Salabarría.

Tell Me Lies

Platform: Hulu

Premiere: September 7th

“Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating 8-year relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (jackson white), who met in college. Although their relationship starts out like any typical romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

end of the road

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: September 9

In this high-octane action thriller, a vacation road trip turns into a nightmare for Brenda (Queen Latifah), his two sons, and his brother Reggie (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda finds herself embroiled in a deadly fight to keep her family alive.

Gutsy

Platform: AppleTV+

Premiere: September 9

Embark on an unforgettable journey with Hillary Y chelsea clinton as they go on adventures with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women, from household names to unsung heroes, like Goldie HawnKate Hudson kim kardashianMegan Thee Stallion, Wanda Sykes Y Amy Schumerthat inspire you to make bold decisions in life.

cobra kai

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: September 9

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, the fifth season of “Cobra Kai” features how Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “merciless” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) putting aside karate to concentrate on repairing the damage he has caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call an old friend for help. Part of this season was filmed in Puerto Rico.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Platform: Hulu

Premiere: September 14

In the fifth season of this successful series, June (Elizabeth Moss) faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford, while struggling to redefine his identity and purpose in life. Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky), coping with her newfound widowhood, tries to improve her image in Toronto, as Gilead country’s influence creeps into Canada. This causes June, her husband, and her friends to not only continue their mission to save and reunite with her daughter Hannah, but continue their fight against Gilead.

Vampire Academy

Platform: peacock

Premiere: September 15

This new original series from Peacock is a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, the friendship of two young women (Daniela Nieves Y Jennifer Kirby) transcends their different social classes, as they prepare to complete their education and enter society, keeping a big secret: they are both vampires.

a private matter

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Premiere: 16 of September

This eight-episode series tells how at the end of the 1940s in Galicia, Spain, a daring upper-class young woman with the soul of a police officer, Marina Quiroga (Aura Garrido), sets out to hunt down the serial killer who has been stalking the city for months, and he does so with the help of his faithful butler, Héctor (jean reindeer). This is a discreet and helpful man whose sensitivity and audacity always place him at the key point of the investigation. Together they will fight against all obstacles to complete their mission.

Do Revenge

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: 16 of September

In this comedy, Drea (Camila Mendez) is the most popular girl in her high school when her whole life goes up in flames after a sexual video in which she appears is leaked on social networks, the culprit being her boyfriend Max (austin abrams). On the other hand, Eleanor (maya hawke) is a new high school student, who is upset to find out that she has to go to the same school as a stalker, Carissa (ava capri), who marked his life when he was 13 years old. After a chance encounter, Drea and Eleanor strike up an unlikely friendship to get revenge on those who have wronged her.

Lou

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: September 23

In this action film, thinking that she would leave her dangerous past behind, Lou (allison janney) finds her peaceful life interrupted when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs him to save his kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their past.

Blonde

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: September 28

Based on the novel written by Joyce Carol Oates, the film “Blonde” reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most legendary icons, Marilyn Monroe (Anne of Arms). From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and her romantic entanglements, “Blonde” blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between who Monroe was in life her public and private life.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Premiere: September 30th

The year is 1988 and high school students Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amy Miller), have been best friends since fourth grade. However, after one night everything goes wrong, Gretchen begins to act differently, especially when she is around her friend. Abby begins to find out what’s wrong with her and what she finds will lead her to reevaluate her friendship.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Platform: AppleTV+

Premiere: September 30th

To show her support for her neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zack Efron) decides to do something totally unthinkable: travel alone to the front lines to bring the soldiers their favorite can of beer. However, what started out as a well-intentioned trip quickly becomes the adventure of a lifetime for him as Chickie is confronted with the reality of this controversial war. This feature film is based on an incredible true life story.

Rainbow

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: September 30th

This fantasy drama film is a modern teenage girl story loosely based on the classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”. The cast is led by Dora Postigo, Áyax Pedrosa, Wekaforé Jibril (“Spirit Disco”)Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi and Luis Bermejo.