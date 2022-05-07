16 ways to use the AirTag so you can be inspired by them

With the sales method that Apple has launched with its new AirTags, it is very easy to fall into the temptation of buying the 4-unit pack thinking “I’ll find some use for the AirTags that I have left over“. So if you want ideas, let’s expose you the most common uses of these Apple beacons.

One of the most popular uses is, of course, to include an AirTag in your key chain . Usable on both house and car keys.

Another AirTag can go perfectly in your wallet or purse. The beacon is a bit thick for some modern slim wallets that sacrifice space for coins, but larger ones can fit an AirTag just fine.

Another very common use that we get rid of: an AirTag in your bag or backpack frequently used. We can leave it in one of its interior compartments or even sew it inside for more security.

Do you travel? Nothing like an AirTag inside your bag. In this way, if the luggage is lost, you could even locate the luggage before the airline itself.

The same can be applied with the sports bag that you take to the gym, for example.

If you don't use the iOS parking location feature, leaving an AirTag in your car or motorcycle it can be a good way to know where you have parked.

Not all bikes are VanMoof, so it's also not a bad idea to put an AirTag on your bike. bicycle or prevent your scooter from being stolen.

If you ride a motorcycle very often, attaching an AirTag to your helmet You can avoid wasting time looking for it.

If your child has a toy extremely dear, an AirTag inside may save a lot of trouble in the future.

You can also have an AirTag with a musical instrument (perhaps in its case), especially if you travel with it.

do Glasses sunglasses or reading glasses? Put an AirTag in its case so you don't lose them anymore.

An AirTag in the umbrella It will prevent what happens to me, who lose one or two every year.

For those homes where there are elderly people or simply very absent-minded, stick an AirTag in the tv remote it could be a good idea.

Something that in the future I will also end up doing is placing an AirTag inside the pocket of a coat.

If you go to the supermarket with your own shopping cart and you have already misplaced it several times, you can also use Apple beacon on them.

We end with the idea of Portable speaker: if you are one of those who travels with one of them to the beach or the countryside, putting an AirTag on it can prevent you from losing it.

Before I finish, a reminder: AirTags are intended to be placed on objects. Therefore, and although there are some exceptions with dogs and happy endings, we recommend that you do not place them on pets or on children or the elderly. Cats, for example, are capable of removing AirTags with their paws.

For each of these cases there are more adapted solutions with GPS that will provide more accurate results. Also remember that you can manage a maximum of 16 AirTags… which coincidentally is the number of ideas that we have put on this list.



