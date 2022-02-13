16 year old convicted, he wanted to blow up a federal building in Minecraft – Nerd4.life

In Russia the trial ended with a five-year sentence in a penal colony 16 year old boyguilty of “terrorist activities” among which one of the most relevant seems to have been the attempt to blow up a Russian government building in Minecraft.

The story is paradoxical but represents only part of the elements examined in the judgment of Nikita Uvarov, Denis Mikhailenko and Bogdan Andreyev, three boys from Kansk, Siberia, who were arrested in 2020 for acts considered terrorists and that they all had at the time 14 years.

The FSB building in Moscow

Of the three, the one who received the worst sentence is Uvarov, sentenced by the military court of Krasnoyarsk to 5 years of imprisonment in a penal colony, while the other two “got away” with 3 and 4 years, but with suspended sentence.

Investigations conducted by the Federal Security Service (FSB) have shown a certain anti-government activity by the three boys, who were also found distributing flyers and promotional materials against the Russian government and against the FSB in particular, in a sort of anarchist movement.

For these reasons, they were accused of having taken part in “a training with the intent to carry out terrorist activities “, which included building Molotov cocktails and, apparently, the project to blow up a virtual version of the FSB headquarters within Minecraft.

For the rest, the three fourteen-year-olds have always led very normal lives according to everyone, but this does not seem to have affected the inflexible judgment of the military court. “I am not a terrorist and I am not guilty,” Uvarov told the court, closing the trial. “I would just like to finish my studies, get an education and get away from here, where maybe I won’t irritate any of the special services,” he added.

