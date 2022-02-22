16-year-old Indian chess player defeats world champion Magnus Carlsen

Published:

Feb 22, 2022

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa managed to beat the Norwegian in 39 moves, playing black, in the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16, who already holds the title of chess master in India, managed to defeat world number one Magnus Carlsen on Monday night during the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

The youngster won the game against the renowned Norwegian in 39 moves, playing with the black pieces. Two of his fellow citizens, Pentala Harikrishna and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, had beaten Carlsen previously, but never at such a young age.

The 31-year-old world champion made a serious mistake in the round played against the Indian teenager, while Praggnanandhaa held his own until victory, the ANI news agency reported.

After defeating Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa had two more victories in the tournament on Tuesday, against Andrei Yesipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk, both from Russia.

For his part, Carlsen stated that the after effects of the coronavirus infection, which he had recently overcome, caused him to lack energy and be unable to concentrate while playing.

