16-year-old refusing to sell? Here’s how they reduce it – Libero Quotidiano





He refused to trade in narcotics and for this reason both indexes were cut. It happened to Acapulco, in Mexico, to a 16-year-old boy. “They put a board under my hands and they have me cut his fingers with a machete“, he told on Mexican TV Imagen denouncing the members of a criminal gang who, not satisfied, would also have beaten him with the table on the back. The nightmare began after the taxi he was traveling in back to his cousin’s birthday party was run over. At that point another vehicle stopped and forced the teenager to board.





“They had pointed at a gun because I didn’t want to get into that car, “he went on to say that he was then taken to another area to punish him. In the end, his attackers abandoned him, wounded and beaten on a bridge. The threats, which began in October, then continued. The family was forced to go to Tijuana, where they had come to seek refuge in the United States after receiving additional death threats in the weeks following the initial kidnapping and assault.





“I went to Tijuana to find out about the situation of migrants at the border,” said the reporter Humberto Padgett who first spread the story: “I came to follow up on a series of reports I made over the past year about how cartel violence has emptied entire cities.” And again: “I have been following cases of violence of various kinds in Mexico for 20 years and I think the case of this young man clearly represents a new trend in criminal organizations: slavery for criminal purposes. “Mutilations, in fact, have the sole purpose of sending a clear message.



