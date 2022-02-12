16-year-old Russian arrested for terrorism

As we all know the limits of Minecraft they are marked by the creativity that players can have. On the other hand Mojang does its best to ensure the safety of the community and avoid inappropriate behavior in the title, although in rare cases events that reach the limit of legality occur.

This is the case with a 16-year-old Russian player named Nikita Uvarov who was jailed for allegedly organizing an in-game plot to destroy a building of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The case has generated a wave of controversy for several reasons and human rights defenders and activists are clear: “we believe it is part of a campaign to intimidate young people who criticize the current government.”

Minecraft: don’t mess around

According to the latest updates Nikita Uvarov was sentenced to 5 years in prison for planning an attack on the Federal Security Service, formerly known as the State Security Committee or KGB.

It was a Siberian military court that charged the young man for planning and promoting terrorist activities. Uvarov was arrested along with 2 other defendants, who pleaded guilty by serving their sentence under house arrest. The report found that the 3 young men had already been arrested in early 2020, when they demonstrated their support for a Russian mathematician in the face of a conviction for vandalism.

The authorities also confiscated their phones where they found the floors they had recreated in Minecraft; the boys had built a building similar to that of the FSB to later destroy it; this was regarded as a threat and a kind of “terrorist training”.

Russian authorities also had access to videos showing defendants creating explosive material. Uvarov he denied all allegations and claimed he never planned an attack on the Federal Security Service.

The relatives and friends of the young people assure them that they are normal kids and that they have no bad intentions. The mother of one of them accepted that in the past they made small explosives, but as part of a joke.

“I wanted to learn something new, I like to learn something about physics, chemistry, biology, from several famous scientists; I have also seen science and education programs. I am not a terrorist, I am not guilty. I would just like to finish my studies, educate myself and go somewhere far away from here, somewhere where you don’t irritate any of the special services, “he said. Uvarovwho will now have to serve his sentence.

