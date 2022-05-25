16 years after High School Musical: This is what Corbin Bleu looks like, actor after Chad in the spin-off of the saga | TV and Show

The actor will return to Disney+ this year to play himself and reminisce about his previous role in the High School Musical trilogy.

During 2006 a movie ended up being all the rage among children and young people. The tape called High School Musicaltold the story of Troy Bolton, a young basketball player, and Gabriela Cortés, a girl scientist, who They decide to participate to have the leading role of the school musical.

Whether because of its songs or its history, the film ended up marking the memory of many fans of the Disney saga, who still remember its choreographies and musical themes. So much was the fury of the trilogy that Disney + launched a spin-off series of the franchise: High School Musical, The Series.

It was so that many remember different characters in addition to the leading couple as Sharpay, Chad, Ryan or Kelsi. That is why many were filled with emotion by the news of the return of one of the most remembered characters.

Specifically, the series tells the story of a school that seeks to interpret the tapes, creating a world where the saga is still a movie. Thus, the interpreter of Chad Danforth, Corbin Bleu, will appear in fiction to guide the young talents.

In the movies, Chad was Troy’s best friend. He was known for how he renounced singing and dancing, as well as how he sought to get his friend and teammate to focus on the sport 100%.

blue He began his work as an actor at Disney at the age of 17. and began to position himself as a star after the success of the tapes, which also marked the careers of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens or Ashley Tisdale.

After the saga of films, Bleu had appearances in series such as Phineas & Ferb, Hannah Montana, The Middle, Chicago Med, Supergirlamong others, although, as revealed on social networks, He has devoted himself almost entirely to the theater.

However, his first job at Disney does not seem to be forgotten for the interpreter. This since during this week, Bleu confirmed his return to the series based on the success of the filmswhere he will participate as himself.

there blue will be in charge of guiding the new talents of East Highwhile spending their vacation at Camp Shallow Lake, where they will make their own production of the Disney musical Frozen.

High School Musical, The Series is a fiction that pretends to be a docureality where follows a group of students participating in the school’s drama club.

Thus, in each season it is observed how the adolescents produce different shows, where in the first season they made a theatrical version of High School Musicalwhile in the second, his own version of Beauty and the Beast.