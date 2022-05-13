160 stars, including Ariana Grande, sign a full page in the New York Times

Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner wrote a column in the New York Times to defend the right to abortion (Photo: credits Getty/New York Times)

Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner wrote a column in the New York Times to defend the right to abortion (Photo: credits Getty/New York Times)

Abortion – “Our power to plan our own future and control our own body depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion”, is it written, in full page, in the edition of New York Times posted Friday, May 13.

As the constitutional right to abortion is under threat in the United States, nearly 160 young singers, actors, artists and influencers – from Ariana Grande to Hailey Bieber – unite and take a stand to defend this fundamental right for women to dispose of their bodies.

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and a hundred stars have a page in the New York Times to defend the right to abortion (Photo: New York Times)

“We are artists. Creators. Story tellers. We are the generation that seized its power. They are trying to steal it from us. We will not go back. We will not bend” is written on the advertising page.

Signatories include Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and many more.

At the beginning of May, the preliminary draft of a majority decision written by the conservative judge Samuel Alito leaked in the press, questioning the judgment “Roe versus Wade” of 1973, which guarantees women access to abortion , even in the most conservative states.

The ad is part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign, which claims: “Our bodies belong to us – if not, we can’t be truly free or equal.”

A day of action is scheduled for Saturday 14 May. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected for rallies, marches and events across the country in support of abortion rights.

Many speeches

Many other notable public figures have spoken out against the Supreme Court’s plan. Amy Schumer addressed the issue last week on the show Late Night With Seth Meyersencouraging people to defend the right to abortion.

Every late night show covered the issue. Whoopi Goldberg, who had an illegal abortion as a teenager, notably spoke strong words on the set of the American show The View Tuesday, May 3.

“This law was created so that women have a safe place to have an abortion. It is not a religious question, but a human question (…) It is an atrocious decision to make. If you don’t start the conversation with ‘I know how hard this must be for you’, but tell me that I’m going to burn in hell, then you don’t look at me as a human being”, she expressed with a lot of emotion and anger.

Celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo spoke from the stage and Phoebe Bridgers shared her abortion story online.

