160 stars sign a full page in the New York Times

THE ESSENTIAL Several demonstrations to defend the right to abortion are planned for this Saturday, May 16 in the United States.

Among the main cities concerned are Washington, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish or even Kendall Jenner. Big names in cinema or music unite to defend the right to abortion in the United States. This Friday, May 13, 160 Hollywood stars sign together a column published in the New York Times.

“ We will not go back. We will not bend”

“Our power to plan our own future and control our own body depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortioncan we read on this forum. We are artists. Creators. Story tellers. We are the generation that seized its power. They are trying to steal it from us. We will not go back. We won’t bend”. is it written on the advertisement page.

The right to abortion questioned in the United States

In the United States, the right to abortion was established by the decision “Roe v. Wade”. This had been passed in January 1973 and aimed to protect the right of American women to terminate their pregnancies. But it was recently challenged by the conservative-majority Supreme Court of the United States.

A draft judgment which allows each State to choose

It all started in early May with the revelations of the news site Politico. According to the journalists, a project of judgment of the court envisaged to authorize the right to each American state to prohibit or to authorize the voluntary Interruption of pregnancy (abortion). For the moment, it has not been voted on but part of the American population fears that it will be…. Especially since several states governed by Republicans have already announced that, if the text were adopted, they wanted to reverse this right to abortion.

“About to decree that women have no control over their own bodies”

This Wednesday, May 11, the Democrats introduced a law guaranteeing access to abortion nationwide in the Senate. But as they do not have the majority, it was rejected: 60 votes only when it would have taken 100. “For the first time in 50 years, a conservative majority, an extreme majority of the Supreme Court is about to decree that women have no control over their own bodies”blasted Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer ahead of the vote.

The President of the United States defends the right to abortion

The Democratic President of the United States, Joe Biden, is against this draft judgment of the Supreme Court. “Republicans have chosen to oppose the right of American women to make the most personal decisions about their bodies, their families and their lives”criticized the President of the United States.