1,600 Primogem free as a gift from miHoYo, here’s how to get them – Nerd4.life

To celebrate the award won by Genshin Impact during The Game Awards 2021, miHoYo decided to give well 1,600 Primogem to all players. Here’s how to get them.

For the uninitiated, during the show hosted by Geoff Keighley, Genshin Impact was awarded as the best game in the “Best Mobile Game” category. As in the case of the prizes won at the PlayStation Partner Awards, once again miHoYo has decided to celebrate the result with a nice bonus that we are sure will please many. As mentioned at the beginning, we are talking about 1,600 Primogems, just enough to get 10 Intertwined Fate, which will come distributed from 11 to 14 December, in groups of 400 per day.

To get this bonus just access the in-game mailbox from the Paimon menu and redeem the rewards from the emails that miHoYo will send to players in the next few days. The only prerequisite to be met is to have reached at least theAdventure Rank 7, which takes only a few hours of gameplay. As mentioned above, the Primogems will be shipped from December 11-14, but you will have until the end of the life cycle of Genshin Impact version 2.3 (January 5, 2022) to redeem them.

This 1,600 Primogem bonus will surely come in very handy for anyone who is still trying to get Eula or Albedo from the banners currently active in Genshin Impact or for those who are saving up for the debut of Arataki Itto and Gorou, the new characters in Update 2.3. by Genshin Impact. And how will you use this gift from miHoYo? Let us know in the comments.

Speaking of The Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was presented during the show starring Gorou, Arataki Itto and other characters from Inazuma.