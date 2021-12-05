16,632 new cases and 75 deaths – Corriere.it

I am 16,632 new cases of coronavirus in Italy (there were 17,030 yesterday, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,094,072 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 75 (yesterday there were 74), for a total of 134,152 victims since February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,736,202 And 8,988 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (9,658 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 223.718, equal to +7.564 compared to yesterday (+7.283 the day before).

I am 636.592 the molecular and antigenic buffers for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. The positive rate of 2.6%, down from 2.9% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 732 patients in intensive care, 24 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 59. I hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards there are 5,428, or 43 more than yesterday.

At the territorial level, the Regions with the highest number of infections are Lombardy (2,990), Veneto (2,560) and Lazio (1,832).