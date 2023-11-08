17 actors who became couples off the set

2.
Am I the only person who doesn’t know that Blake Lively and Penn Badgley dated after meeting on set?
4.
I wonder how many of you know that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set That ’70s Show?
6.
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley met on the set 15-20,
7.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met on the set I Know What You Did Last Summer.
8.
It’s no secret that popular couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating.
9.
And they’re not the only actors who met on the set of the film Spider Man Made a film and became a couple, as did Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire.
10.
i loved vary, And apparently co-stars Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston started dating IRL after shooting the movie.
Eleven.
Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia started dating after acting together Gilmore Girls,
12.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson got together after filming evening,
13.
What you might not know is that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith originally met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
14.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set Come forward,
fifteen.
If you’ve ever seen a movie Evening, You won’t be surprised to hear that this is where Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy met.
16.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met during filming in 2011 game of Thrones,
17.
green Lantern Stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set.
