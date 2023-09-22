17 celebrities on their first talk show

When it comes to being a celebrity, part of the job involves talking to the media to promote a project (or even yourself). One of the biggest things to do is get on talk shows, and while some celebs are now experts at it, they all have to start somewhere.
So, here are 17 moments when these actors and musicians first appeared on a talk show, and it either went great… or it aged poorly:
1.
First of all, Tom Holland’s very first talk show appearance was when he was promoting Billy Elliot: The Musical in 2010. Notably, he started singing a song from the show during the interview.
2.
When Finn Wolfhard made his first late-night TV appearance with the cast stranger things In 2016, he notably (and hilariously) insulted Jimmy Fallon.
3.
Madonna explained The Tonight Show Why she chose this show starring Johnny Carson in 1987 as the first talk show she ever wanted to be on, and her answer surprised Johnny Carson.
4.
Sofia Vergara moves on Late Night with Conan O’Brien The first time was in 2003, and not even two minutes had passed when fellow guest Chris Rock made an absurd joke about her breasts.
5.
Courteney Cox makes her late night TV debut The Tonight Show with Jay Leno In 1994, the same month Friend The premiere took place, and he began the interview by saying that when he saw her backstage in just a towel she wished she had worn a different outfit.
6.
Ryan Gosling’s first talk show was on the air the ellen degeneres show In 2007, and he told a wonderful story about Meryl Streep helping him console his mother at her first Academy Awards.
7.
Taylor Swift talks about the inspiration behind her song “Tim McGraw” during her first interview megan mully show in 2006, and Megan said she had a big career ahead of her.
8.
Jennifer Garner’s first talk show was The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn In 2001, where Craig awkwardly said she shouldn’t use her surname after marrying Scott Foley, and pointed out her dimples.
9.
When Jason Bateman first appeared The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson In 1984, Johnny Carson accidentally kept calling him by the wrong name and Jason made a spectacular comeback.
10.
Rachel Sennott hilariously tells the story of how she connected with an intern late night with seth meyers When he made his first talk show appearance on the show in 2022.
Eleven.
Drew Barrymore starts her own late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1982, and removed his front teeth mid-interview.
12.
chris evans moves forward late night with jimmy fallon During promotion in 2011 Captain America: The First AvengerAnd brought up his old school photos to prove that he wasn’t always “so torn.”
13.
Selena Gomez’s first talk show was stay with regis and kelly in 2008, and she was immediately asked if she had a boyfriend.
14.
Macaulay Culkin’s first talk show was on the air arsenio hall show When he was promoting in 1990 home alone, He was feeling very good about having the biggest film in America at that time.
fifteen.
Megan Fox moves on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2007, and the first question Jimmy Kimmel asked her was how she would move up on Maxim’s Hot 100 list, and then continued to comment on her appearance.
16.
Ayo Edebiri made her talk show debut in 2022 when she joined The Daily Show with Trevor Noah And talked about how she was almost a teacher, until her students were afraid of her.
17.
And finally, when Julia Roberts stepped forward arsenio hall show A few months later in 1990 beautiful woman During the premiere, Arsenio Hall was the first to comment on what kind of costume he wanted to wear.