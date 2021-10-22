17% of addresses own 80% of all Ethereum NFTs

Moonstream, an open-source blockchain analytics firm, recently released a report highlighting how nearly 17% of addresses control more than 80% of all NFTs on Ethereum.

The report, released on October 21, illustrates the analysis conducted on more than 7 million NFT transactions on the Ethereum blockchain between April 1 and September 25, 2021.

The report points out that whales, NFT platforms and exchanges comprise 16.71% of all addresses: these entities own 80.98% of NFTs on Ethereum. The remaining 83.29% of NFT holders were only able to acquire “a handful of tokens“in that time frame.

“This latter statistic requires a little more nuance in its interpretation, however, as many of these owners are marketplaces and clearinghouses such as OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, and other similar platforms.“, reports Moonstream.

The figures seem to closely replicate the Pareto principle, or the 80/20 rule, which is a common factor in several markets and industries. The principle is based on the idea that about 80% of the consequences derive from 20% of the causes.

“Fascinating to see the Pareto principle assert itself in such an avant-garde and traditionally ‘irrational’ market“Reddit user” xddemonesque “says in response to the report.

Moonstream data focuses on ERC-721 tokens: it does not include any data from either Layer 2 networks like Polygon, or from centralized Application Programming Interfaces (API):

“Analysis of these 1,145,767 blocks yielded transfer activity for 7,020,950 tokens from 9,292 NFT contracts across 727,102 addresses. These mint and transfers form the core of the dataset.”

Although Moonstream highlighted the “great disparity“In NFT ownership on Ethereum, he also argued that the NFT market is still quite open for small investors. Most NFT holders are in fact small traders, who have been able to buy their assets with relative ease: