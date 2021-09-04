17% of Australians now own cryptocurrencies, worth a total of $ 8 billion

According to a recent survey, one in six Australians now own cryptocurrencies, with a total value of $ 8 billion.

On September 2, the full Finder Consumer Sentiment Tracker report was released online. This is a monthly survey conducted by Qualtrics, which examines the views of a sample of 1,000 Australian users.

The most popular cryptocurrency in the country remains Bitcoin, currently held by 9% of Australians. About 8% indicated they own Ether, 5% Dogecoin, while Bitcoin Cash is owned by 4% of the population.

Researchers were surprised to find that 35% of respondents believe Bitcoin will trade more widely than traditional currency – meaning one in three Australians believe that BTC will take the place of fiat currency by 2050.

The percentage of long-term supporters of Bitcoin has grown to 52% among Gen Z respondents. Additionally, 50% indicated they believe Bitcoin is a legitimate investment.

Men are twice as likely as women (23% vs 11%) to own cryptocurrencies. However, the growth trend favors women: the percentage of female sex holders increased from 7% in January, while the percentage of men fell from 29%.

Among those who indicated they own cryptocurrencies, most said they did it to diversify their portfolios (30%). A quarter (24%) of Australian hodlers said they simply bought cryptocurrencies “because the market is rising“, a figure down from 45% in January.

About 49% of respondents are not interested in cryptocurrencies at all, replying that “noiente would convince me to invest in cryptocurrencies“, while 32% of the abstentions indicated that they would prefer”buy stocks or save money“.

All in all, the biggest deterrent to buying cryptocurrencies is volatility and perceived risk. According to the survey, surprisingly more men than women (50% to 37%) were reluctant to buy cryptocurrencies for these reasons.

Another significant barrier to entry for Australians is the difficulty in understanding how cryptocurrencies work. 28% replied that they would invest in cryptocurrencies if they could understand the technology, while 18% would invest if they understood how to do it.

Finder’s search was brought to the fore earlier this year when it reported that 56% of Australians were convinced that Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, was the founder of Bitcoin.

The report also demonstrates the effect of global social media influencers on cryptocurrency sentiment. In fact, more than half of Australians (52%) tend to receive news from social media platforms such as Twitter, where many crypto-influencers can be found.