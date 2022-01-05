17 teams develop exclusive games on PS5 and PS4, recalls the CEO Sony – Nerd4.life

During the presentation Sony at CES 2022, the CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, also talked about the current situation of the development of exclusive games first party for PS4 and PS5, remembering that there are 17 teams currently working on these titles.

Jim Ryan was present in person on the stage of the Sony presentation at CES 2022, during an event not specifically dedicated to video games but which nevertheless saw PlayStation protagonist, given the presentation of PlayStation VR 2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain for the new viewer a virtual reality.

During this keynote, Ryan also made a brief mention of 17 teams that are currently developing first party games for PS4 and PS5: as visible from the photo taken for the occasion, we can see that the teams in question are the following: