17 Terrible Performances By Great Actors, From Tom Hardy To Robert De Niro

HEven the best of us sometimes make mistakes. Although in general these errors do not end up being seen by millions of people around the world.

For actors, however, life is an endless series of criticisms. A bad movie performance can endure as much infamy as a great performance, and no actor is immune.

Whether they’re veteran legends like Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, or stars at the zenith of power like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy, even the best actors have proven themselves capable of truly terrifying turns.

Sometimes these performances are met with nothing but scorn, ridicule, and Razzie nominations; other times, they manage to go unnoticed.

To be clear, the actors are not always to blame; many of the performances on this list came in movies that are generally terrible, where the performers have been abandoned with shoddy scripts or footage.

Here is the list of The Independent of 17 of the worst performances of some of the best actors…

Tom Hanks – CloudAtlas (2012)

Hanks actually plays six different roles in the Wachowski sisters’ ambitious, era-spanning epic, and he’s by no means bad at all of them. But his portrayal of gangster-turned-novelist Dermot “Duster” Hoggins may well be the worst of Hanks’ entire career. Laughingly broad, and with an accent that’s ostensibly Irish but comes across as badly cockney, “Duster” is a creation best left in the dustbin.

Tom Hanks as ‘Duster’ in the Wachowski sisters’ ‘Cloud Atlas’ (Warner Bros)

Nicolas Cage – The Wicker Man (2006)

There have been few, if any, actors of Cage’s caliber who have offered so many bad performances to choose from; his is a race of polarizing extremes. While apologists may try to claim “stylistic risk-taking,” Cage’s work on the new version of The Wicker Man from 2006 remains near the bottom of the list: an exercise in rural horror that comes across as laughable excess. After seeing this, you will never be able to say “bees” in the same way.

Halle Berry- cat woman (2004)

Produced before superhero movies became as ubiquitous as oxygen, cat woman it was a notorious flop when it first came out. Berry at the time was at the height of her stardom, having won the Academy Award for Best Actress just a few years earlier. In its own ignominious way, Berry’s role as Catwoman was also award-worthy: She collected her Golden Raspberry award in person, quipping in her gleeful acceptance speech: “To do a really bad performance like I did, you need a many bad actors around you.”

Berry in the critically panned Catwoman (Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Al Pacino – Jack and Jill (2011)

Al Pacino, one of the greatest actors to ever live, has been known to give his fair share of (over)questionable performances over the years. However, there are none that stand out as shocking as his brief cameo in the sadly bad Jack ans Jill by Adam Sandler. Playing himself, Pacino makes his way through a musical advertisement for a drink called “dunkaccino.” It’s not very funny, and Pacino seems almost demeaned by his very presence in it.

George Clooney – batman and robin (1997)

There’s no way the blame for this notorious superhero flop can be placed solely on Clooney’s doorstep; from head to toe, this movie was silly, indulgent, and ill-conceived. but the star by Ocean’s Eleven he certainly doesn’t cover himself in glory with his version of the caped crusader, resulting in what might be the worst on-screen Batman in living memory.

Robert DeNiro- Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Once considered by many to be the best actor on the planet, De Niro’s star has been somewhat diminished in recent years. Although he can still surprise with the greatness of him (see: The Irishman ), his recent production offers a litany of telephone performances, from Little Fockers until The Comedian . However, in terms of sheer, demeaning “how did it come to this?” moments, it’s nothing on a par with Dirty Grandpa in which De Niro plays an old green tail who accompanies his grandson (Zac Efron) to Florida for spring break.

Zac Efron and Robert DeNiro in the raunchy and reviled comedy ‘Dirty Grandpa’ (Â© 2016 DG Licensing, LLC. All R)

Russell Crowe- The Mummy (2018)

The overall dullness of this Tom Cruise vehicle helped disguise Crowe’s performance as Dr. Jekyll (of “and Mr. Hyde” fame), which was quietly the worst sideshow turn of Crowe’s career. The scene where Crowe loses control and transforms from optimistic doctor to wild Mr Hyde is one of the most giddily overacted in recent memory, and the dubious CGI is to close it all off. Had Warner Bros’ planned (and prematurely announced) “Dark Universe” worked out, Crowe would have gotten his own standalone movie as the forked literary character. What a horrible ancient curse it could have been.

Natalie Portman- Star Wars: Episode II –Attack of the Clones (2002)

The three Star Wars prequels were blessed with a plethora of skilled actors; all three also put up some truly terrible performances, often by those same actors. The script of Attack of the Clones She never served Natalie Portman well, but this one endures as one of her worst performances. Sharing most of her scenes with Anakin and her pouting, played by Hayden Christensen, Portman’s Padme Amidala is painfully stiff and lacks charisma. The bombastic political plots established around the Galactic Senate also did not give Portman room to display her considerable talents.

Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala in ‘Attack of the Clones’ (Lucas Film)

Robert Downey Jr – dolittle (2020)

There have been few men as naturally charismatic as RDJ; the camera loves him, and so does the audience. It is no small regret, therefore, that his career as an actor after the success of Hombre de Hierro has been practically limited to Marvel’s Tony Stark: from avengers as of 2012, his only major roles outside of the MCU have been Judge and dolittle , which could be described, if they are doing well, as disappointments. However, his role as the expert animal doctor in dolittle must be the worst: a bland, charmless twist on a classic kids’ premise.

Tom Hardy- Capon (2020)

As an actor, Tom Hardy makes important decisions. This is what makes it great; is a big part of what he imbued into movies like Bronson or Mad Max: Fury Road with such a unique and specific energy. But these big choices don’t always work out, leading to weird results in movies like last year’s weird Al Capone biopic. The film was savagely attacked by viewers on social media, with one reviewer writing that Hardy “grunts, coughs, and fights his way through scenes that lack any form of direction, sympathy, and/or purpose.”

Tom Hardy as Al Capone in ‘Capone’ (VerticalEntertainment)

Adam Sandler – The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

Many of Sandman’s performances can be described as broad, vulgar or just plain bad, it’s easy to forget what a great actor Sandler is. When applied, whether in his own production comedies or in more dramatic projects (Punch-Drunk Love ; The Meyerowicz Stories ; Uncut Gems), can be an indomitable force. On The Ridiculous 6 , however, does not even reach tolerable strength. Playing a white orphan who was raised by Native Americans in the Old West, Sandler is, frankly, terrible. The film is equally poor, receiving an exceptional zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Leonardo Dicaprio – J Edgar (2011)

It’s a testament to DiCaprio’s consistency that there isn’t much to choose from in terms of bad performances; J Edgar , however, totally sucks. Shot in the heady times before DiCaprio’s Best Actor win, the pompous biopic was a transparent gambit for Oscar gold, and saw the actor don terrifying prosthetics to play an aging version of the controversial FBI director. He’s hardly much better as a young J Edgar Hoover. But mind you: this is a mean, indulgent movie, one that the star of titanica fails to raise.

Michael Cain- Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

It should have been a coup to land Michael Caine for the fourth entry in the Jaws franchise. With Roy Scheider leaving the franchise after shark 2 I needed a star presence. Unfortunately, Cain didn’t exactly cover himself in glory. For his part, the British actor scoffed at the film’s dubious merits, saying, “I’ve never seen it, but by all accounts it’s terrible. However, I have seen the house he built and it is fantastic.”

Michael Caine in ‘Jaws: The Revenge’ (Universal Pictures)

Naomi Watts – Diana (2013)

This year has seen a superlative portrayal of the late Princess Diana on screen, as Kristen Stewart tackled the role in the bold and revisionist biopic spencer . However, previous attempts to capture the “people’s princess” have not been so successful, with the biopic Diana of 2013 as the lowest point of Naomi Watts’ career. the star of Mulholland Drive it’s pretty bad in its attempt to inhabit royalty, but the film itself is a shoddy, ill-conceived piece of work.

Idris Elba – Cats (2019)

Look at the screen during any frame of the musical cats of 2019 and will see a poor performance; this place could just as easily have gone to Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, or Ray Winstone. It’s not necessarily Idris Elba’s fault as much as the damned CGI, but Macavity is a creepy alien creation, and not in the way he’s supposed to be. The lofty heights of Stringer Bell’s TheWire They have never felt so far away.

Idris Elba in ‘Cats’ (Universal Pictures)

meryl streep– In the Forest (2014)

Meryl Streep’s place in the Hollywood hall of fame has long been out of the question; she practically has Oscar nominations in an annual subscription. However, some of her performances and acting tics have provoked dubious reactions from critics, with her role as a witch in into the woods as one of its lowest ebbs. Stephen Sondheim’s masterful musical was stripped of much of its charm and bite for this Disney-produced film adaptation, and Streep’s performance is goofy and off-putting. The section of the opening song where she has to rap is also a nightmare.

Glenn Close– Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

Glenn Close’s turn in this patronizing slice of rural Americana may be one of the worst performances ever nominated for an Academy Award. Close has proven to be one of the best actresses of her generation, giving diverse but top-notch performances in everything from The Wife 2017 until FX police drama TheShield, but as the grandmother “Mamaw” in Hillbilly Elegy , Close is sadly overspoiled. Everyone seems to agree that Close is long overdue for an Oscar; thank god he didn’t come for this.