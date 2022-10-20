17 Times Actors Didn’t Know What Was Going On Set And Were Caught
1.
In willy wonka and the chocolate factory, no one was warned about the boat scene, the creepy tunnel, or the Gene Wilder song, so the scared faces of the children charge much sense.
Four.
In Mary Poppinsthe kids who play Jane and Michael had no idea that Mary’s bag had any ~magical~ qualities, so when she pulls out an entire coat rack from inside, the kids’ faces of shock and disbelief are totally real.
9.
To recreate the revolutionary spirit, the cast of The Miserables they were told to set up a barricade in 10 minutes. The cameras were on and what they did ended up in the final movie.
10.
to prepare for Saving Private Ryanthey sent the entire main cast to a rigid 10-day boot camp, except for Matt Damon, who stayed in the US. Everyone resented Matt’s character, and he was purposely left out so the on-screen hostility would be as uncompromising as possible. realistic possible.
13.
Jay Baruchel was so afraid of roller coasters that he made a deal with the director of Slightly pregnant, Judd Apatow, that he would appear naked in the earthquake scene if he didn’t get him on any of the rides. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know that Judd didn’t keep his word.
14.
Steven Spielberg hired a risk actress to play the first victim of Shark. She was strapped into a harness and a diver was ready to lower her into the water. When the first few shots of her didn’t go well, she decided to have her dragged underwater when she wasn’t expecting it; the shark was fake, but her drowning was real.
fifteen.
The first dance of the Yule Ball is one of the most awkward moments of harry potter and the goblet of fire, and it was not by chance. Daniel Radcliffe was given much less time to learn the choreography than the rest of the cast.
16.
This is more the nature that surprised the cast, but it is worth mentioning. In Call Me By Your Name, there is a scene where Elio and Oliver are walking up a hill to get to the waterfall. It is a happy scene, but the reactions of the actors are a reaction to the nettles that covered the field.
17.
Avoiding material leaks in a Marvel movie is like an extreme sport, so for endgame, directors weren’t playing games. When filming Tony’s funeral, some of the cast had been given the impression that it was going to be a wedding scene.
This post was translated from English.