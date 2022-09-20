17 years after How I Met Your Mother: what happened and what does the cast of the iconic series look like? | Amazon Prime Video | Cinema and series

With an ending that is questionable to this day, this Monday, September 19, marks the 17th anniversary of the premiere of “How I Met Your Mother”, a date that marks the birth of these five friends who took us through love, drama, comedy and nostalgia.

It is enough to remember one of the phrases of Barney Stinson: “Whatever you do in this life, it’s not legendary, unless your friends are there to see it”to remember why the series is considered by many to be one of the most important on television.

With more than one chapter of “How I Met Your Mother” to rewatch, more than one wonders what has happened to the actors after bringing their characters to life for nine seasons.

“How I Met Your Mother” had a total of 9 seasons. Photo: Diffusion

After giving life to the architect, the actor was part of “Mercy Street”, where he played Dr. Jedediah Foster. Later, he had appearances in “Grey’s anatomy”, “Centauria”, an animated series where he gave his voice and “Hunters”. In post-production he has: “Three birthdays”, “Ramona at midlife” and “Fleishman is in trouble”. At the same time, he has continued to play with his band Radnor & Lee.

Josh Radnor played Ted Mosby in “How I Met Your Mother.” Photo: @joshradnor

Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen

After being the lawyer Eriksen, Jason Segel was in “Sex tape: something happens in the cloud” and “Come sunday”, “Muppets 2: the most wanted”. This year he presented “Windfall” with Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons. The tape can be seen on Netflix.

Alyson Hannigan is Lily Aldrin

Perhaps the actress with an important career prior to her arrival on “How I met your mother”. After the series she was part of “Robot chicken”, “You might be the killer”, “Man of the House”, “53 Days: The Abduction of Mary Stauffer” and “Fancy Nancy Clancy”. For this year he will present: “Dodie & Cheryl get hitched” .

Alyson Hannigan played Lily Aldrin. Photo: @lysonhannigan

Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky

The actress who gave life to the Canadian reporter has been part of “Agents of SHIELD”, “A series of unfortunate events”, “Friends from college”, “How I met your father”, “The avengers”, “Spider-Man : Away from home” and more. She has in production: “Secret invasion” and “High School”.

Cobie Smulders was Robin in “How I Met Your Mother” . Photo: CBS

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson

Neil Patrick Harris was Barney in “How I Met Your Mother.” Photo: @nph

Who played the confirmed bachelor has participated in: “A series of unfortunate events”, “Mismatched”, “Robot Chicken”, “Glee”, “American Horror Story: Freak Show” and “Doctor Who”.