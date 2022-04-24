17 years later, Betis is crowned champion of the Copa del Rey by beating Valencia on penalties

2022-04-23

The Betis won his third Copa del Rey this Saturday after beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties, after failing to pass the draw 1-1 in the regulation 90 minutes and overtime. Borja Iglesias opened the scoring for Betis head (11), but Hugo Hard he put the equalizer with a balloon on the goalkeeper’s exit Claudio Bravo (30) in a match that was decided on penalties, where the Valencianista yunus musah he sent his own to the clouds, allowing the Andalusian victory. The Betis raised the Copa del Rey again seventeen years after winning it for the last time in 2005 against Osasuna. Playing just a few kilometers from their Benito Villamarín stadium, Betis started the match better, pushed by their fans.

Mnauel Pellegrini’s men took possession of the ball and control of the game against a Valencia team that struggled to get into the match. The dominance of Betis was soon reflected in a beautiful goal in a header from Borja Iglesias to a center from the right by Héctor Bellerín (11). Valencia, after the goal, stretched little by little to get closer to the goal defended by the Chilean Claudio Bravo in counterattack actions. The tie came when Ilaix Moriba put in a great deep ball for Hugo Duro’s run that saved the Betis goalkeeper with a lob to make it 1-1 (30). The Verdiblanco team was able to take the lead before the break, but Sergio Canales’ shot hit the post (43).