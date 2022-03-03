17 years later! Real Betis eliminates Rayo Vallecano and will face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final

2022-03-03

That goal in minute 90+2 sparked the party at the Benito Villamarín stadium and avoided extra time, after the Portuguese Baby, with a superb goal from a direct free kick in minute 80, had provisionally equalized the tie.

Betis qualified for the Copa del Rey final, seventeen years after the last time, by drawing 1-1 at home with Rayo Vallecano, this Thursday in the second leg of their semifinal, thanks to a goal in final discount by Borgia Iglesias.

Betis ended up asserting the 2-1 victory achieved in the first leg in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas.

Betis will not have to travel to play the final, since it will be played on April 23 in Seville, although not at the Verdiblancos’ stadium but at La Cartuja. The rival there will be Valencia, who sealed their ticket on Wednesday by beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 (on aggregate of that semifinal: 2-1).

Betis will seek its third title in the Copa Rey, after those achieved in 1977 and 2005. It reached the final on two other occasions (1931 and 1997), but without being able to lift the trophy.

Alarm in Real Madrid: Toni Kroos would be low for the vital Champions League match

In the case of Valenciawill play his eighteenth final of the KO tournament and will aspire to his ninth title in it, three years after having won the last one (2019).

Rayo Vallecano is unable to play the first final in its history in this competition.

The season is proving to be brilliant for Betis, which is third in the Spanish LaLiga, within the places of access to the next Champions League, and which is also classified for the round of 16 of the Europa League, where on Thursday of the next week will host the German Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their tie.