17,000 doctors in the world: lift the health emergency!

Global COVID Summit, May 11, 2022 (1): 17,000 doctors and medical researchers from around the world declare that the state of health emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored and crimes against humanity prosecuted.

We, the doctors and medical researchers of the world, united through our loyalty to the Hippocratic Oath, recognize that the disastrous “COVID-19” public health policies imposed on doctors and patients are the culmination of a corrupt alliance between pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies and health institutions, supported by the financial funds that control them. They have infiltrated our medical system at all levels and are protected and supported by a parallel alliance of big techs, media, academics and government agencies that have profited from this orchestrated catastrophe.

This corrupt alliance has compromised the integrity of the most prestigious medical societies to which we belong, and it generated an illusion of scientific consensus by replacing truth with propaganda.

This alliance continues to make unscientific claims by censoring data, intimidating and firing doctors and scientists for simply publishing factual clinical results or for treating their patients with proven, life-saving medicines.

These catastrophic decisions have been made at the expense of the innocent, who are forced to suffer damage to health and death as a result of the intentional withdrawal of critical and timely treatments, or as a result of forced injections of gene substances that are neither safe nor effective.

The medical community as a whole has denied patients the basic human right to give truly informed consent for experimental COVID-19 injections.

Our patients are also prevented from obtaining the information they need to understand the risks and benefits of vaccines and alternatives to them, due to censorship and propaganda spread by governments, public health officials and the media.

Patients continue to be subjected to forced limitations that damage their health, the right to work, the education of children and damage the social and family ties that are fundamental to civil society.

All this is not a coincidence. In the book titled “COVID-19: The Great Reset”, the leadership of this alliance has clearly stated their intent to exploit COVID-19 as an “opportunity” to reprogram the entire global community, culture, political structures and economy.

The 17,000 doctors and medical researchers at the Global Covid Summit represent a much larger and enlightened global medical community that refuses to be compromised, and are united and willing to risk the wrath of corrupt medical cliques to defend the health of their patients.

The mission of the Global COVID Summit is to put an end to this orchestrated crisis, which has been illegitimately imposed on the world, and to formally declare that the actions of this corrupt clique are nothing more than crimes against humanity.

We need to restore people’s trust in medicine, which begins with a free and open dialogue between doctors and medical researchers. We must restore the rights of doctors and the autonomy of patients. This includes the fundamental principle of the sacred doctor-patient relationship. There is a social need for all of this that has been seriously neglected for decades, so we doctors of the world are forced to act.

After two years of scientific research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical studies performed and shared scientific data, we have demonstrated and documented our success in understanding and fighting COVID-19. Having reviewed the risk / benefit balance of major policy decisions, the 17,000 doctors and medical researchers of the Global COVID Summit reached consensus on the following key principles:

* We declare, and the data confirm it, that injections of experimental anti-COVID-19 gene substances must stop.

* We declare that physicians should not be prohibited from providing life-saving care.

* We declare that “national states of emergency” that facilitate corruption and prolong the pandemic must be lifted immediately.

* We declare that medical privacy must never be violated again and all travel and social restrictions must end.

* We declare that the general use of masks is not and has never been an effective defense against respiratory viruses.

* We declare that funds must be made available for research into vaccination harm, death and suffering.

* We declare that reluctance to receive an injection should not preclude any opportunity for education, employment, military service or medical treatment.

* We declare that First Amendment (2) violations and medical censorship by governments, technology companies and the media must stop; the Charter of Rights must be respected.

* We declare that Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca and their accomplices have withheld from doctors and patients, and willfully omitted, safety and efficacy information [dei loro ‘vaccini’] and must be immediately charged with fraud.

* We declare governments and medical agencies to be impeached.

1) The first Global Covid Summit took place in Rome from 12 to 14 September 2021 and ended with the declaration reported here.

2) The First Amendment to the US Constitution reads:

“Congress will not be able to pass laws to recognize a religion or to prohibit its free worship, or to restrict freedom of speech or press or the right of citizens to assemble peacefully and to petition the government for redress of the wrongs suffered “.