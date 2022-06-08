18 clothes for a style overdose

Because it happens that out of habit or hesitation, we complete our fashion wardrobe with clothes that are sorely lacking in fun, the spring-summer 2022 collections give us good reasons to change the game. If jeans remain the essential for any self-respecting style enthusiast, they are not the only garment to rise in the ranking of fashion trends from the moment. Fortunately.

What are the fashion trends for summer 2022?

If in writing, we like to scour sites and social networks to decipher fashion trends, here is the opportunity to get a head start. From now on, we have to give up the boots and the warm knits to let their stylistic alternatives introduce themselves. As for shoes, the so-called “fisherman” sandals are imposing their style at the start of the season. Likewise, wedge mules, canvas espadrilles, braided leather pumps, and even immaculate white sneakers are joining the race.

The trendy clothes of the summer season

As for clothes, the transparent long dress, which is moreover yellow as spotted at Jacquemus and NA-KD, becomes a real must-have accessible to all ages and for all body types. In the same line, the crochet begins a comeback as usual, as well as the fringes and the feathers. As for the little black dress, its cut has been reviewed and corrected by fashion designers so that it becomes trendy again. Recognizable by a signature straight collar, and an empire cut with seams under the chest, the black dress summer 2022 goes so far as to seduce Kendall Jenner.

