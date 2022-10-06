18 dead, including the mayor, in an attack in the municipality of Guerrero

(Cnn in Spanish) — At least 18 people died and two were injured after an armed attack on the municipal hall of San Miguel Totolapan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, the Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace in Guerrero reported on Wednesday.

After investigations it has been learned that armed civilians entered the town hall on Wednesday and began shooting, according to a statement on the table’s Twitter page.

Both the mayor of San Miguel and the former mayor died after the armed attack, the statement said.

The authorities are in the area investigating to find the whereabouts of the people who entered the town hall.

Earlier, the Party of the Democratic Revolution of Mexico (PRD) had denounced on your verified Twitter account the “cowardly murder” of Conrado Mendoza Almeda, mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, in Guerrero, and member of that opposition group.

The party did not give details of the circumstances in which Mendoza lost his life, or if there were other victims resulting from the same event, and demanded that the Prosecutor’s Office do justice for the crime.

With information from Alberto Bello